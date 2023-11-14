Welcome to Wrexham: Disney confirms future of the football documentary

Welcome to Wrexham will be taking us back to the Welsh town for another season of all-access coverage of what's going on at Wrexham AFC.

The news comes as Welcome to Wrexham season 2 is due to come to an end today (November 14) on FX. The episode will then be available to stream on Hulu and Disney Plus on November 15, and will reveal whether Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's football club manages to secure promotion out of the National League.

"The wild global success of 'Welcome to Wrexham' is a testament to the courage and vision of Rob and Ryan, the dogged spirit of the Red Dragons, and the hope and devotion of the people of Wrexham", said Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment.

"It's a story that has only begun to be told and one that everyone can continue to follow along with in the third season. Our thanks to the creative team who captured these thrilling moments and everyone who achieved what seemed impossible only a short time ago."

The first season of the docuseries chronicled Rob and Ryan's decision to purchase the 5th-tier club and their attempts to return Wrexham AFC — one of the oldest football teams in history — to its former glory. And while Rob and Ryan did their best as stewards of the 3rd-oldest football club in the world, the club narrowly missed out on securing promotion in season one.

Season 2 has continued to chart their impact on the club and the town as the Hollywood duo continues to chase their promotional dreams. Along the way, the series kept us in touch with the passionate fanbase who fill The Racecourse Ground, all while showing off the fresh challenges that Wrexham's newfound fame brought to town.

Highlights from the current season have included Rob and Ryan hosting King Charles III, the dedication to the history of the Old Kop before it was demolished, and the debut of Wrexham's Women's team in the series.

Welcome to Wrexham returns to FX and Disney Plus in Spring 2024. Season 2 concludes on Tuesday, November 14 at 10 pm ET.

The final episode will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney Plus in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday, November 15.