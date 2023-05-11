Celebrity Race Across the World: everything we know

Celebrity Race Across The World is on the way.

Celebrity Race Across The World is heading to BBC One soon after being delayed due to the pandemic.

The spin-off comes soon after Race Across the World season 3 ended, so we'll soon have even more adventures to look forward to.

Speaking about the upcoming programme, David Brindley, Head of Commissioning, Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment, says: "We've been thrilled by the success of Race Across the World on BBC Two and now are incredibly excited to bring some famous faces to what will be an adrenaline-filled and entertaining series on BBC One.

"Our celebrities won't be able to rely on their fame and fortune on this journey and we can't wait to see whose wit and skill gets them to the finish line first, in what is fast becoming one of the most revealing and testing challenges on TV."

Here's everything we know about Celebrity Race Across the World so far...

We don't have a confirmed release date for Celebrity Race Across the World yet, but the BBC has promised it will be on in autumn 2023.

What is the premise of Celebrity Race Across the World?

According to the BBC: "In this special celebrity version, four familiar faces will race with a loved one or close friend from the start line in one part of the world to the finish thousands of miles away — without the use of air travel or any trappings of modern-day life. Stripped of all mod-cons and all luxuries they will have to rely on their skills, cunning, ingenuity, and talent rather than the privileges and perks of fame in order to succeed.

"This incredible journey will give a unique insight into the celebrities and their relationship with their travelling companions as they are pushed to the absolute limit."

The premise goes on to say that the celebs "will come face to face with the challenge of travelling without the use of credit cards, smartphones or access to the internet".

They have the cash equivalent of a one-way airfare to their final destination so they're expected to earn extra money and rely on the kindness of strangers if they want to win.

Who's taking part in Celebrity Race Across the World?

We don't know which celebrities will be competing, but the BBC has confirmed there'll be four stars alongside their chosen partners, so we will have to wait and see who's up for the challenge.

Is there a trailer?

Reportedly, a teaser for the special has been shown on BBC One but it doesn't look like it is available to watch online.

Once a trailer for Celebrity Race Across the World is available, we'll be sure to add it to this guide.