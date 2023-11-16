Deal or No Deal 2023: release date, presenter, trailer and everything we know

Deal or No Deal is back with a brand new look.

Deal or No Deal 2023 sees the iconic game show returning to our screens on a new channel, with a fresh look and a new presenter, so it's getting a full makeover.

The original Deal or No Deal game show aired on Channel 4 and was hosted by Noel Edmonds, but has been off our screens since 2016. Now, the wait is finally over and the most stressful game of opening boxes is back!

With a new logo and some brave new contestants, the beloved game show is heading to ITV and it's promising to be as tense as ever as we watch people make some potentially life-changing decisions, with their fate hidden inside mystery boxes.

Ahead of the debut, the broadcaster has teased: "Each episode will see a brave new contestant take on the infamous Banker for the chance to win a life-changing cash prize. There are no questions in this gameshow, except for one; Deal or No Deal?"

Here's everything you need to know about Deal or No Deal 2023...

Deal or No Deal airs on ITV1 on Monday, November 20 at 4 pm. It will air on weekdays in the same time slot, following the same format as the original release.

Episodes are also available on demand via ITVX.

Deal or No Deal 2023 premise

The premise is the same as the original, but if you need a refresher or you're new, here's a rundown!

In Deal or No Deal, there are 22 sealed red boxes which contain a sum of money. The boxes are sealed by an independent adjudicator, and no one else knows what's inside each box.

The key difference is that the jackpot has changed from £250,000 to £100,000, but that's still a life changing sum of money and is enough to get contestants feeling the pressure as the boxes are opened one by one.

While most of the game relies on luck, the playing contestant attempts to uncover smaller amounts of money in the hope that their prize is a larger amount or that they will receive a higher offer from the Banker, meaning they could go home with a good amount or the dreaded 1p...

Deal or No Deal 2023 presenter

Stephen Mulhern takes on presenting duties. (Image credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern is taking on presenting duties for the new Deal or No Deal series, where he'll also be joined by a new Banker character who is on hand to try and tempt the players.

Speaking to What to Watch, Stephen told us a little bit about the new Banker: "That's the question everyone asks me! I don't recognise his voice and I don't want to meet him because I don't want to become his friend as I think that will change the way we talk to each other.

"The banker takes no prisoners - sometimes he'll just ring up with insults! He once said to me: 'Tell them if they want to get greedy. I'm gonna get nasty.'"

Is there a trailer?

Yes, a trailer has been released which teases there's "big money" and "big drama". Take a look below...