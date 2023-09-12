Married at First Sight UK 2023: release date, premise, brides & grooms, experts and everything we know

Grab your bouquet and adjust your buttonholes as Married at First Sight UK 2023 is back.

TV’s most exciting, daring, drama-packed relationship show returns after a record-breaking run last year — and this time, Married at First Sight UK is coming back bigger and better than ever before with a huge 36 episodes.

This year's series will be the largest to date and the show's longest-ever run after Married at First Sight UK 2022 had 30 drama-filled episodes.

Following the success of Married at First Sight Australia, the UK version sees 16 strangers tie the knot without ever meeting each other.

The brides and grooms will first lay their eyes on each other at the altar where they will make a lifelong commitment to each other, before experiencing the rollercoaster journey of married life together.

They won't be alone on their whirlwind adventure however, as relationship experts Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas will be helping the newlyweds with expert advice throughout the stages of their marriages.

Married at First Sight UK 2023 will air on Monday, September 18 at 9pm on E4. This series is set to be the longest running yet with 36 episodes.

A post shared by Married at First Sight UK (@e4mafsuk) A photo posted by on

What happens in Married at First Sight UK 2023?

Channel 4 has officially revealed what happens throughout the social experiment: "The couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake.

"After the ceremony and celebrations are over, true love is well and truly put to the test, as they embark on a luxurious honeymoon, before moving in with each other and their fellow couples.

"Relationships will be put under the microscope, by fellow brides and grooms at weekly dinner parties — as well as by the experts, at recurring commitment ceremonies, where couples choose whether they want to stay in or leave the process. All this and more will build to a dramatic series finale: glossy, high-stakes vow renewals, in which each couple must decide if they will recommit to their partner or go their separate ways, for good. Across the process, the couples will be matched and guided by returning experts Melanie Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas."

Meet the Married at First Sight UK 2023 brides and grooms

Let's meet the singletons hoping to find their forever partner...

The brides

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Channel 4) Ella 29 year old Ella is a Clinic Consultant from Weston-Super-Mare. This blonde bombshell has a big heart and a big sense of humour. Her caring nature is the foundation of the close relationships she shares with her family and friends. Ella lives with her nan — describing them as the dynamic duo everyone needs in their life and the pair are inseparable. Ella said of taking part in the show: "This experiment is so much more than just me getting married. I see this as a big deal for someone who has transitioned." (Image credit: Channel 4) Jay Jay is 31 and a Sales Manager from Lancashire. Jay is known for being the funny one without trying and her positivity combined with her happy-go-lucky energy shines through in a group. She’s not afraid to make fun of herself and not a lot phases her. Jay has only been single for a few months, but is ideally looking for a cheeky chappy and someone who can make her laugh. "Hopefully, they've found someone who is right for me and I do have faith that everything happens for a reason," she revealed. (Image credit: Channel 4) Laura Laura, 34, is a Finance Manager from Hampshire. Laura loves the finer things in life and spends most of her weekends out in Chelsea. Describing herself as a 'boss bitch,' she is successful and knows exactly what she does and doesn't want in life after her ex-husband unexpectedly ended their marriage. But Laura is not giving up on love and is ready to commit entirely to the experiment in hopes to meet the love of her life. As she prepares to tie the knot a second time, she shared: "I have my fingers firmly crossed for a positive outcome — I don't want another divorce." (Image credit: Channel 4) Peggy 32 year old Peggy is a Technology Risk Partner from Kent. Standing at 5’10”, Peggy turns heads whenever she enters a room. Over the years, the secret geek has earned the nickname "Picky Peggy" and “Peggy in the middle,” as she is always the centre of drama. The glam girl is still searching for her knight in shining armour as she said: "I want that lover and someone who can also be my best friend."

(Image credit: Channel 4 ) Porscha, 36, is an Executive Assistant from London. Porscha is a force to be reckoned with, but has a big heart. She has traditional values and is old school when it comes to love. An extremely loving single mum, she holds her Christian faith in high regard and is hoping to find her alpha male. "I'm trying not to think too much about the fact that I'm marrying a total stranger because I'll probably psych myself out," she confessed. (Image credit: Channel 4) Rosaline Born and raised in Crewe, 28 year old Rosaline is a Florist. Rosaline is a quirky ball of energy and grew up on a working farm surrounded by animals. Her ex-boyfriend broke up with her six months ago, which left her heartbroken. She's determined to meet her dream man, get married and have her happy ever after. Rosaline shared her thoughts in taking part in the experiment: "I'm excited, but I'm also feeling quite nervous. It doesn't feel real!" (Image credit: Channel 4) Shona Shona, 31, is a Performing Arts Teacher from Nottingham. Shona won’t hold back from speaking her mind. Unfazed by outside judgement, Shona sees herself as a true free spirit and recently got into spirituality and Yoga. She has a great job, her own home, and a wonderful family. But there's just one thing missing — a husband! She shared: "My happily ever after would be for him and I to go through the experiment and really try to grow together." (Image credit: Channel 4) Tasha Tasha is a 25 year old Childcare Assistant from Leeds. 'Typical Leeds girl' Tasha is the life and soul of the party. But underneath her sassiness, Tasha is very caring and has a lot of love to give. She dreams of having her own family so is looking for a man who loves children as much as she does. "I have faith in the experts that I could find the love of my life — the Ant to my Dec!" she commented.

The grooms

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Channel 4) Arthur Arthur is a 34 year old Tennis Coach from London. Arthur was born in Poland and moved to England when he was 16. He didn't speak a word of English and raised his one year old brother so his parents could work. He travels all over the world to coach the most successful tennis players and is now ready for a committed, loving relationship. "I'm ready to find the love of my life," he said before his appearance on the show. (Image credit: Channel 4) Brad Brad, 27, is a model from Grimsby. Brad is comfortable and secure in who he is and doesn’t care what people think about him, as long as he’s being his authentic self. He had success from a young age with his modelling career and has ended up feeling overwhelmed with the party lifestyle, so turned to spirituality. The model falls quickly and believes that people only fall in love three times in life. He said of joining the show: "I trust the experts with all my heart that they have matched me well." (Image credit: Channel 4) Georges Georges is 30 and a Sports Rehabilitator from Surrey. Georges has been single for the last four years and described himself as weird and wonderful. He’s outspoken and unafraid of ruffling feathers. Georges admits he’s an eccentric rich kid and aspires to live a life of luxury, preferably with a like-minded partner by his side. "I said to the experts that I will give 120 per cent. I trust them and I'm going to trust the process," he told Channel 4. (Image credit: Channel 4) Luke 30 year old Luke is a Sales Executive from Clacton. Luke is a funny social butterfly, who is constantly hitting his goals — but finding a wife is one that he is yet to achieve. Luke has had his fair share of rejection over the years and struggles to meet a girl who is willing to be all in. Luke is sick of dating apps and is hoping the experts can help him find a down-to-earth woman who is after the same end goal as him. Luke revealed: "I'm really open so I know I can make things work and build, I'm just hoping she has the same attitude."

(Image credit: Channel 4) Nathanial Nathanial is 36 and an Events Marketing Manager from Manchester. Nathanial radiates charisma and charm and is on the search for love with an open mind. Being an events marketing manager with a jet-set lifestyle, Nathanial is always on the go and is focused on finding that perfect connection. "I don't trust anyone but myself, but I hope they've done a good job — that's all I can say," he told Channel 4.

(Image credit: Channel 4) Paul Paul, 26, is an Account Manager from Chesham. Paul leads an extremely active lifestyle who lights up every room he enters. He's an avid footballer, boxer and gym goer and is looking to meet somebody with a similar outlook on life. Having failed at conventional dating methods, he’s eager to tackle this experiment head on in a bid to meet his soulmate. The account manager commented: "I hope the experts literally hand deliver my best friend and life partner." (Image credit: Channel 4) Terence 40 year old Terence is a Youth Worker/DJ from Reading. Father-of-three Terence is the life and soul of the party with a heart of gold. His friends and family describe his personality as optimistic and vibrant. Terence has spent the last two years as a bachelor and feels that he is finally ready to find the one after hitting 40. "I'm looking forward to it and I'm excited. The only bit I'm worried about is whether she'll like me," Terence shared. (Image credit: Channel 4) Thomas 27 year old Thomas is from Wiltshire and works for Investment Communications. Thomas is a traditional, animal-loving gent who is looking to find a soulmate that will accept him and his feline friends. He has a passion for travel and adventure after spending his teen years living in Indonesia. He is a gentleman whose love language is gift-giving, so he wants to find a lady who he can spoil and look after. "I'm excited to meet this person and see what we could do together," Thomas said.

Who are the experts on Married at First Sight UK 2023?

Relationship experts Charlene Douglas, Paul C. Brunson and Melanie Schilling are back for Married at First Sight UK 2023. (Image credit: Matt Monfredi / Channel 4)

Married at First Sight UK would not be complete without the trusted relationship experts.

Returning for a third year are Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas, who will all assist the couples throughout their marriage journeys and help them to achieve their happily ever afters (hopefully!).

Is there a trailer?

There's currently no trailer out yet for Married At First Sight UK 2023, but we'll update this guide as soon as one has been announced.