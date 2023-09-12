Married at First Sight UK 2023: release date, premise, brides & grooms, experts and everything we know

Married at First Sight UK 2023 will be the largest to date with a whopping 36 episodes.

Married at First Sight UK 2023 is back. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Grab your bouquet and adjust your buttonholes as Married at First Sight UK 2023 is back.

TV’s most exciting, daring, drama-packed relationship show returns after a record-breaking run last year — and this time, Married at First Sight UK is coming back bigger and better than ever before with a huge 36 episodes.

This year's series will be the largest to date and the show's longest-ever run after Married at First Sight UK 2022 had 30 drama-filled episodes.

Following the success of Married at First Sight Australia, the UK version sees 16 strangers tie the knot without ever meeting each other. 

The brides and grooms will first lay their eyes on each other at the altar where they will make a lifelong commitment to each other, before experiencing the rollercoaster journey of married life together. 

They won't be alone on their whirlwind adventure however, as relationship experts Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas will be helping the newlyweds with expert advice throughout the stages of their marriages.

Married at First Sight UK 2023 release date

Married at First Sight UK 2023 will air on Monday, September 18 at 9pm on E4. This series is set to be the longest running yet with 36 episodes.

What happens in Married at First Sight UK 2023?

Channel 4 has officially revealed what happens throughout the social experiment: "The couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake. 

"After the ceremony and celebrations are over, true love is well and truly put to the test, as they embark on a luxurious honeymoon, before moving in with each other and their fellow couples.

"Relationships will be put under the microscope, by fellow brides and grooms at weekly dinner parties — as well as by the experts, at recurring commitment ceremonies, where couples choose whether they want to stay in or leave the process. All this and more will build to a dramatic series finale: glossy, high-stakes vow renewals, in which each couple must decide if they will recommit to their partner or go their separate ways, for good. Across the process, the couples will be matched and guided by returning experts Melanie Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas."

Meet the Married at First Sight UK 2023 brides and grooms

Let's meet the singletons hoping to find their forever partner...

The brides

Ella for MAFS UK 2023.
(Image credit: Channel 4)

Ella

29 year old Ella is a Clinic Consultant from Weston-Super-Mare.

This blonde bombshell has a big heart and a big sense of humour. Her caring nature is the foundation of the close relationships she shares with her family and friends. Ella lives with her nan — describing them as the dynamic duo everyone needs in their life and the pair are inseparable.

Ella said of taking part in the show: "This experiment is so much more than just me getting married. I see this as a big deal for someone who has transitioned."

The grooms

Arthur for MAFS UK 2023
(Image credit: Channel 4)

Arthur

Arthur is a 34 year old Tennis Coach from London.

Arthur was born in Poland and moved to England when he was 16. He didn't speak a word of English and raised his one year old brother so his parents could work. He travels all over the world to coach the most successful tennis players and is now ready for a committed, loving relationship.

"I'm ready to find the love of my life," he said before his appearance on the show.

Who are the experts on Married at First Sight UK 2023?

Charlene Douglas, Paul C. Brunson and Melanie Schilling

Relationship experts Charlene Douglas, Paul C. Brunson and Melanie Schilling are back for Married at First Sight UK 2023. (Image credit: Matt Monfredi / Channel 4)

Married at First Sight UK would not be complete without the trusted relationship experts. 

Returning for a third year are Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas, who will all assist the couples throughout their marriage journeys and help them to achieve their happily ever afters (hopefully!).

Is there a trailer?

