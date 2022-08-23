Married at First Sight UK 2022: release date, premise, contestants, experts, trailer and everything we know

Adjust your buttonholes as Married at First Sight UK 2022 is coming soon.

Married at First Sight UK 2022 is almost here with a fresh batch of singletons hoping to get their happily ever after with a complete stranger.

In this outrageous social experiment, the brides and grooms will meet each other for the very first time at the altar and experience all the highs and lows of married life together.

Once again, relationship experts Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas will be helping the newly weds throughout their whirlwind journey by sharing their expert advice.

After its record-breaking success with the first series, as well as Married At First Sight Australia, this upcoming series also promises to be bigger and better with a whopping 30 episodes filled with more drama than ever.

Here's everything you need to know about Married At First Sight UK 2022...

Married At First Sight UK 2022 will air on Monday, August 29 on E4 at 9pm. There will be 30 episodes in the series, with each one airing on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday each week.

What happens in Married at First Sight UK 2022?

The official plot summary of the series reads: "The bold social experiment where single people, matched by experts, marry total strangers, who they meet for the very first time on their wedding day."

On top of it being a mammoth 30-episode series, this year's series will also introduce its first lesbian couple, while last year's series welcomed its first gay couple.

Relationship experts Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson, and Charlene Douglas will return to the series, bringing their expertise once again to find the hopeful singles their perfect match and offering advice along the way.

Meet the Married at First Sight UK 2022 contestants

Let's meet the contestants hoping to tie the knot to their dream partner...

The brides

Image 1 of 8 Chanita (Image credit: Matt Monfredi / Channel 4 ) Image 1 of 8 Chanita Chanita, 29, is a Social Worker from Derby. Chanita is a caring, loyal and protective social worker who has dedicated her life to helping young people since leaving school. Many people consider her as their best friend as she makes friends easily and is always checking to make sure they're doing okay. She came out of a 10-year relationship two years ago and feels now is the time for her to meet her future partner who can help her achieve her dream of being happily married with a family and a stable home.

April (Image credit: Matt Monfredi / Channel 4 ) Image 1 of 8 April April, 32, is a Dress Designer from London. April is a successful wedding dress designer and former Miss Great Britain. However, she's not so good at finding the right guy, with April's friends constantly joking about her being "always the bridal designer, never the bride". Now, she's determined to change their minds and is hoping to find someone who won’t mind her being independent and who wants to live life to its fullest with her. Although, it’s a deal breaker if they don’t love cheese!

Jenna (Image credit: Matt Monfredi / Channel 4 ) Image 1 of 8 Jenna Jenna, 32, is a zero waste shop owner from Blackpool. Jenna is a small business owner who never saw herself getting married as she didn't like the traditional concept that the woman would take the man's name. Now, she wants to find love and live happily ever after. Jess (Image credit: Matt Monfredi / Channel 4 ) Image 1 of 8 Jess Jess, 31, is a Dental Hygienist from Cambridgeshire. Jess describes herself as unique, weird, but very fun and outgoing. She's not afraid to make herself look silly and thinks that the key ingredient to life is laughter and enjoying herself — and her future partner needs to match the same energy as her. In the past, her relationships have been hindered by the fact that she does things and doesn't necessarily think of the consequences. She admits that jumping into something quickly gets her into trouble occasionally and thinks that her impulsive thinking is the main reason she is still single.





Kasia (Image credit: Matt Monfredi / Channel 4 ) Image 1 of 8 Kasia Kasia, 36, is a Businesswoman from London. Kasia left school at 16 to have her first child and through her sheer graft and determination, has managed to raise two children and launched her own successful business, a body contouring clinic. With her kids now older, she wants to focus on herself and find a partner she can spend the rest of her life with. She's a calm, focused and driven person who wants to find someone who can take the lead, despite her being the boss at work, as well as shares the same drive and passion that she does. Kasia's appearance is also very important to her and loves makeup and making the best of herself. Lara (Image credit: Matt Monfredi / Channel 4 ) Image 1 of 8 Lara Lara, 49, is a Waitress from Nottingham. Canadian Lara is an ex-dancer who has lived an extraordinary life, being married and divorced twice and had a luxury lifestyle. She once flew from Japan to New York for dinner and used to spend a large amount on clothes. However, she no longer lives this glamorous life and it's very different today. She idolises her parents marriage, who have been married for 51 years and are still madly in love many years later. Because of this, Lara often ignores red flags in her relationships to try and make them work. Despite her being single for 12 years now, she still believes that she can get her fairy-tale romance and is looking for her prince to introduce to her two sons. Whitney (Image credit: Matt Monfredi / Channel 4 ) Image 1 of 8 Whitney Whitney, 31, is a PA from St Albans. Whitney is fun, confident and sexy and isn't short of male attention. However, they have to tick all of her boxes for her to settle down and commit — so far, this hasn't happened. She has had a tough couple of years after losing her mother, who was her best friend and is proud of the strong and independent woman she now is thanks to her strict upbringing.

Zoe (Image credit: Matt Monfredi / Channel 4 ) Image 1 of 8 Zoe Zoe, 30, is a Quantity Surveyor from the West Midlands. Successful professional Zoe, is outgoing and ambitious who works hard and plays even harder. She describes herself as dominant and assertive, but is looking for someone she can share her softer and more intimate side with. Zoe doesn't want to be known as a serial dater anymore after recently turning 30 and is bored of the repetitive dating scene. Now, she wants to find true love and eventually start a family.

The grooms

Image 1 of 8 Adrian (Image credit: Matt Monfredi / Channel 4 ) Image 1 of 8 Adrian Adrian, 37, is a Digital Designer from Manchester. Northerner Adrian is a confident and caring person who has a heart of gold and loves expressing his creativity through fashion and taking time on his appearance. He's a social butterfly who loves chatting on a night out, hosting dinner parties and move nights at home. He hasn't had the greatest experience with his past relationships and reckons this is because of people taking advantage of his nice guy persona. After being a serial dater for the past three years, Adrian is ready to settle down and is on the search for an upbeat and positive partner who can make him laugh, as well as be adventurous and trustworthy.

Duka (Image credit: Matt Monfredi / Channel 4 ) Image 1 of 8 Duka Duka, 31, is a Recruitment HR Coordinator from Birmingham. Duka has lived in the UK since he was 10 years old after his family fled the former Yugoslavia to escape conflict. When he arrived, he was bullied for not being able to speak English and these struggles had a strong input in shaping the man he's become. He finds it challenging to let people in and puts his guard up when people start to get close emotionally. Women fall at Duka's feet but they're never the right girl and finds the ladies he likes are superficial and gets bored of them easily. He loves art and poetry and wants an 'Instagram girl' that loves looking after herself, but can also have a deep conversation about world issues.

George (Image credit: Matt Monfredi / Channel 4 ) Image 1 of 8 George George, 40, is a Financial Advisor from Worcester. George is generous, loyal and dedicated to his four children. Since divorcing his wife, George has struggled to find someone to spend the rest of his life with. The dad-of-four loves living in the countryside with his two eldest children, while his two younger daughters live with their mother. George is an old fashioned romantic who is happy with everything in his life, but just needs that special someone to fill the gap. He wants this special someone to excite him, keep him on his toes and can be open emotionally. Jordan. (Image credit: Matt Monfredi / Channel 4 ) Image 1 of 8 Jordan Jordan, 29, is an Account Manager from Darlington. Adventurous Jordan is a spontaneous and outgoing guy who owns his own home, has a great job, is close to his family and does his own cooking — "I'm a great catch!" he admits. He's open about his feelings, but is not prepared to settle down in a relationship for the sake of being comfortable and is eager to find true love. In the past, Jordan tends to overthink situations and doesn't stay if he thinks someone isn't the right match. However, Jordan knows that he's single because he's too specific about what he wants and needs to let loose and give girls more of a chance. Kwame. (Image credit: Matt Monfredi / Channel 4 ) Image 1 of 8 Kwame Kwame, 42, is a Business Consultant from London. Confident Kwame is a business owner, who oozes charm and sophistication. He's a well-rounded individual, who has travelled extensively, has a successful career, got married, had children and got divorced. Kwame describes himself as a ladies man who can talk the talk and confesses that although he's a bit cocky, he is also a nice guy and not arrogant. After growing up with a lack of confidence due to his appearance, he went on to win Mr Ghana in 2000 after he reached college and bulked up and grew his beard. He came from humble beginnings, with his father urging him towards education. Now, with his combined win and newfound confidence, he hasn't looked back since and is eager to have another go at love. Pjay. (Image credit: Matt Monfredi / Channel 4 ) Image 1 of 8 Pjay Pjay, 31, is a Dancer/Performer from Birmingham. Pjay is part of the world-renowned dancing group Dreamboys, but despite gaining a lot of attention, he hasn't found the right person that he wants to spend the rest of his life with. This dream boy wants to find love with someone where he can create a peaceful and loving environment. However, his previous partners have struggled with trust, but he is devoted to offering reassurance when he's off touring for fans.

Richie. (Image credit: Matt Monfredi / Channel 4 ) Image 1 of 8 Richie Richie, 51, is a Sales Advisor from Sheffield. Richie was in the music business for 23 years, where he was always on the road and meeting new people, which he praises for keeping him young. This musician has even written a song that's on a Russell Watson album and has done session work with Sheryl Crow. He deems himself as deep, emotional, a good laugh, clever and socially and emotionally intelligent. Thomas. (Image credit: Matt Monfredi / Channel 4 ) Image 1 of 8 Thomas Thomas, 31, is a Mental Health Care Assistant from Liverpool. Thomas is a ball of energy, who is bursting with sarcasm, risqué humour and loves being the centre of attention. This social butterfly is loud and doesn't hold back in an argument and admits that his worst nightmare would be for someone to describe him as “nice”. He's used to having all eyes on him when he enters the room and he's searching for a partner to balance him out.

Who are the experts on Married at First Sight UK 2022?

Relationship experts Charlene Douglas, Paul C. Brunson and Melanie Schilling. (Image credit: Matt Monfredi / Channel 4)

The show has three relationship experts to assist the contestants on their marriage journeys and the potential problems that could surface between the couples.

Once again, Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas will all be sharing their expertise to help the couples reach the end of the experiment and hopefully achieve their happily ever afters.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch the fun trailer below where a casual date leads to a full-on marriage ceremony!

Her parents suddenly appear wearing posh wedding attire and the bride is hesitant initially, but she soon seals the deal with a kiss... until the groom makes a strange declaration!