Married at First Sight UK 2022: release date, premise, contestants, experts, trailer and everything we know

Wedding bells are ringing for the new season of Married at First Sight UK 2022!

Married at First Sight UK 2022 is coming soon.

Married at First Sight UK 2022 is almost here with a fresh batch of singletons hoping to get their happily ever after with a complete stranger.

In this outrageous social experiment, the brides and grooms will meet each other for the very first time at the altar and experience all the highs and lows of married life together.

Once again, relationship experts Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas will be helping the newly weds throughout their whirlwind journey by sharing their expert advice.

After its record-breaking success with the first series, as well as Married At First Sight Australia, this upcoming series also promises to be bigger and better with a whopping 30 episodes filled with more drama than ever. 

Here's everything you need to know about Married At First Sight UK 2022...

Married at First Sight UK 2022 release date

Married At First Sight UK 2022 will air on Monday, August 29 on E4 at 9pm. There will be 30 episodes in the series, with each one airing on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday each week.

What happens in Married at First Sight UK 2022?

The official plot summary of the series reads: "The bold social experiment where single people, matched by experts, marry total strangers, who they meet for the very first time on their wedding day."

On top of it being a mammoth 30-episode series, this year's series will also introduce its first lesbian couple, while last year's series welcomed its first gay couple.

Relationship experts Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson, and Charlene Douglas will return to the series, bringing their expertise once again to find the hopeful singles their perfect match and offering advice along the way.

Meet the Married at First Sight UK 2022 contestants

Let's meet the contestants hoping to tie the knot to their dream partner...

The brides

Chanita
Chanita

Chanita, 29, is a Social Worker from Derby.

Chanita is a caring, loyal and protective social worker who has dedicated her life to helping young people since leaving school.

Many people consider her as their best friend as she makes friends easily and is always checking to make sure they&apos;re doing okay.

She came out of a 10-year relationship two years ago and feels now is the time for her to meet her future partner who can help her achieve her dream of being happily married with a family and a stable home.


The grooms

Adrian
Adrian

Adrian, 37, is a Digital Designer from Manchester.

Northerner Adrian is a confident and caring person who has a heart of gold and loves expressing his creativity through fashion and taking time on his appearance.

He&apos;s a social butterfly who loves chatting on a night out, hosting dinner parties and move nights at home. He hasn&apos;t had the greatest experience with his past relationships and reckons this is because of people taking advantage of his nice guy persona.

After being a serial dater for the past three years, Adrian is ready to settle down and is on the search for an upbeat and positive partner who can make him laugh, as well as be adventurous and trustworthy.


Who are the experts on Married at First Sight UK 2022?

Charlene Douglas, Paul C. Brunson and Melanie Schilling

Relationship experts Charlene Douglas, Paul C. Brunson and Melanie Schilling. (Image credit: Matt Monfredi / Channel 4)

The show has three relationship experts to assist the contestants on their marriage journeys and the potential problems that could surface between the couples. 

Once again, Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas will all be sharing their expertise to help the couples reach the end of the experiment and hopefully achieve their happily ever afters.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch the fun trailer below where a casual date leads to a full-on marriage ceremony! 

Her parents suddenly appear wearing posh wedding attire and the bride is hesitant initially, but she soon seals the deal with a kiss... until the groom makes a strange declaration!

