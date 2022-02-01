'Married At First Sight UK' to return with huge 30 episode series

Married At First Sight UK is set to head back down the aisle this year with a fresh batch of singletons searching for love and their happy ending — with a twist. Their potential dream partner is a complete stranger who they’ll meet for the first time on their wedding day.

After its record-breaking success with the first series, as well as Married At First Sight Australia, this upcoming format promises to be bigger and better with a whopping 30 episodes filled with more drama than ever.

Relationship experts Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson, and Charlene Douglas will return to the series, bringing their expertise once again to find the hopeful singles their perfect match and offering advice along the way.

The expert panel’s knowledge and guidance clearly worked in the 2021 series as couples Dan and Matt and Adam and Tayah are still happily together today. The two couples praised the expert’s for their efforts and were extremely grateful for what they did in helping them find their forever partners.

Adam and Tayah said: “What can we say other than thank you to Mel, Paul and Charlene for helping us find each other. We don’t know how they did it, but we’re so grateful that they did. The MAFS experience was a once in a lifetime opportunity and not a day goes by where we aren’t thankful for what we have gained from the process and the life-long friends we have made along the way. We’ve now settled in Doncaster and are living our happily-ever-after with our dog, River!”

A post shared by tayahvictoria (@tayahvictoria) A photo posted by on

Dan and Matt also added that: “It was such an amazing experience to appear on the latest series of MAFS UK and to be representing the LGBTQ+ community on a dating show with this sort of impact. We went in not knowing what to expect from the process, other than we’d be marrying a stranger. The experts truly worked their magic.

“We fell in love thanks to the process and are still together now, happier than ever before. We would heartily encourage anyone who is single and willing to take on something life-changing to apply for MAFS UK — it’s worth all the drama!”

A post shared by Daniel Mckee (@danielmckeee) A photo posted by on

Let’s hope that we see some more happily-ever-after’s this year!

If you’re interested in applying for the next series of Married At First Sight UK you can apply here: https://shortaudition.com/MAFSUK2

Married at First Sight UK will return to E4 in 2022. More details will be revealed over the coming months.