Married At First Sight Australia season 9 will see a new set of couples walk down the aisle — but with a twist. They don't know each other! Here's how to watch Married At First Sight Australia season 9 online wherever you are in the world.

A fresh set of brides and grooms are set to tie the knot in Australia, but, of course, this is a dating show with a difference — because none of the contestants know each other.

The couples will be paired together by relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling, along with clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla. Once they have been partnered up all that’s left for the future newlyweds to do is meet their partners for the first time at the altar. Sounds a great idea, erm?!

How to watch 'Married at First Sight Australia' season 9 online in Australia

Married At First Sight Australia is set to air on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at 9:30pm on Channel 9. It's free on 9Now, where you can catch up on episodes and the previous seasons.

How to watch 'Married at First Sight Australia' season 9 online anywhere in the world

There is a handy way to watch all your favorite shows — including Married at First Sight Australia — online from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite TV show on.

From laptops to Smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

How to watch 'Married at First Sight Australia' season 9 online in the UK

There’s currently no confirmed UK release date for the new series, but we will update this page as soon as it is announced.

How to watch 'Married at First Sight Australia' season 9 online in the US

There is also no confirmed US release date for the new series, but we will update this page as soon as it is announced.