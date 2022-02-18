‘The Real Dirty Dancing’ UK — air date, dances, cast, trailer, and everything we know

The Real Dirty Dancing UK is here, following the success of The Real Dirty Dancing US series, which focuses on ten celebrities who are hoping to be the next Baby and Johnny as they immerse themselves in a Dirty Dancing experience like no other.

The stars will compete to be the last couple standing as they put on epic routines based on the iconic scenes from the hit film, from 'Hungry Eyes' to the Mambo dance. They won’t be on their own though, as they will also receive dance expertise from creative director of Dreamboys, Jordan Darrell to help them have the time of their lives.

During the competition, the famous faces will move to a picturesque Lakeside location, nostalgic of the original Kellerman's resort as we witness them brush up on their dance moves.

Here’s everything we know about The Real Dirty Dancing UK…

The ten-part series is due to start on E4 on Monday, Feb. 21 at 9pm. The second episode will air the following evening in the same time slot.

‘The Real Dirty Dancing’ cast

The stars set to take part and discover their inner Baby or Johnny are: presenter Anthea Turner, Blue member Lee Ryan, The Only Way Is Essex star James Argent, TV star Marnie Simpson, TV and social media personality Saffron Barker, comedian Darren Harriott, comedian and actor Verona Rose, ex Gogglebox star and dancer Tom Malone Jr., teacher and writer Bobby Seagull, and Hollyoaks actress Chelsee Healey.

The series will be co-hosted by Dirty Dancing superfan, Keith Lemon and Pussycat Doll, Ashley Roberts, as well as Jordan Darrell offering his expert dance knowledge.

What happens in ‘The Real Dirty Dancing’ UK?

The couples will be dancing with each other throughout the show, but only one couple is able to win the competition. The celebrities will take part in entertaining challenges that’ll need them to embody the characters from the show-stopping classic, but will they succeed?

Inspired by the Australian version of the series, the final two couples will take part in the last dance of the season, complete with the famous gravity defying lift and the remaining six celebrities will become backing dancers during the special performance.

Is there a trailer?

You can watch the trailer below, where we see a lot of the couples have a bit of a blunder trying to copy the infamous lift!