'Married At First Sight Australia' season 9: release date, brides, grooms, trailer, and everything we know

'Married At First Sight Australia' is back with season 9.

Married At First Sight Australia season 9 will once again see love, drama, gossip, and everything else that marrying a complete stranger can bring!

A fresh set of brides and grooms are set to tie the knot, but with a difference— none of them know each other. The couples will be paired together by relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling, along with clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla. After, all that’s left for the future newlyweds to do is meet their partners for the first time at the altar. Sounds a great idea, erm?!

Here’s everything we know about Married At First Sight Australia season 9…

There’s currently no confirmed UK or US release date for the new series. But, in Australia, it’s set to air on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at 9:30pm on Channel 9. Also check out our how-to-watch Married At First Sight Australia online from anywhere guide.

The countdown is on! #MAFS pic.twitter.com/hIz0URZdBJDecember 31, 2021 See more

Who will star in ‘Married At First Sight Australia’ season 9?

According to Daily Mail Australia, the brides set to tie the knot in Married At First Sight Australia season 9 are: real estate agent Tamara Djordjevic, beautician Ella Ding, online entrepreneur Carolina Santos, makeup artist/social media executive Domenica Calarco, hairdresser Selina Chhaur, retail assistant and fashion designer Samantha Moitzi, florist Jessica Seracino, driving instructor Olivia Frazer, actress Holly Greenstein, executive assistant Selin Mengu, and clinical nutritionist Kate Laidlaw.

Joining them are the grooms, who are: hospitality specialist Brent Vitiello, client services officer/part-time DJ Jack Millar, model/business development manager Mitchell Eynaud, Jack Lonie, tradie Alan ‘Al’ Perkins, sales specialist/pro wrestler Anthony Cincotta, personal trainer and swim coach Cody Bromley, fitness coach Andrew Davis, businessman Dion Giannarelli, personal trainer Daniel Holmes, and law clerk Matthew Ridley.

Also making their return are relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling, alongside clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla.

FIRST LOOK: Love is unleashed, Monday Jan 31, when #MAFS returns to @Channel9 and @9Now ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MZ3ThL3OkvJanuary 10, 2022 See more

Is there a trailer?

Married At First Sight Australia dropped an explosive New Year's Eve themed trailer, giving us a glimpse at some of the different brides and grooms set to get married. It looks like we’re in for a thrilling watch when it’s released!