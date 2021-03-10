How to watch 'Married at First Sight Australia' online anywhere in the world

Here is how you can watch Married at First Sight Australia online.

The latest reality TV show that everyone is talking about is Married at First Sight Australia. Here's how to watch Married at First Sight Australia online wherever you are in the world.

There is little more addictive on TV right now that watching complete strangers get hitched the very first time they meet. Yep, that's right — the first time these couples meet is that the altar, in front of a camera crew!

Each season sees 12 new couples walk down the aisle to say "I do" to a total stranger before then jetting off on honeymoon where the cameras see how the pair, who have been matched by experts, get on.

While some couples get on surprisingly well (four couples over the history of the show have actually stayed together, with one pair even having a baby together) there is of course plenty of awkwardness on screen as they all get to know one another.

Here is how to watch all seven series of Married at First Sight Australia online wherever you are in the world...

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia in the US

If you're a Married at First Sight Australia fan in the US then you're in luck, because you can watch the latest series on Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don't have cable you can get Lifetime by using an over-the-top service like Sling TV. Sling includes Lifetime as part of its Orange package and is also part of the Blue package.

Both Sling TV packages cost $35 a month and both come from 50 hours of DVR space completely free. Some networks like Lifetime, CNN and Cartoon Network are available on both packages, but the two are targeted at different audiences.

Sling Blue is more entertainment and news-focused, giving you access to channels like E!, FOX News, TLC, NBC and FX. Sling Orange is targeted more at sports fans and families and gets you ESPN 1, 2 and 3 as well as the Disney channel.

You can also get complete Sling coverage for the discounted rate of $50 by getting Sling Blue and Orange together.

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia in the UK for free

Seasons 1 - 5 of Married at First Sight Australia are available to stream on for free on Channel 4's on demand service All4. However, the latest series are still to arrive.

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia anywhere in the world

There is a handy way to watch Married at First Sight Australia online wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

This is the number one rated VPN in the world right now and as well as trying it out for free for a month, you can sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

How to watch 'Married at First Sight' in Australia

Over in Australia you can stream the latest episodes right now for free on 9Now.