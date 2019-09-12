Is Sling TV available on Vizio TVs?

Best answer: Yes, you can catch your favorite TV shows, sports teams and more through the Sling TV app via Chromecast to your Vizio SmartCast TV. Unfortunately, at this time, there isn't an app directly through the SmartCast app store on the TV.

A bit of everything

Sling TV is one of the most popular streaming services around and for a good reason. They offer many of the most popular channels out there such as ESPN, Disney Channel, CNN, TBS, Food Network, and so many more. They also offer some great add-ons like cloud-based DVR and local OTA local channel integration. You can choose from 15+ channels such as Starz, Showtime, and CuriosityStream to add on a la carte for $3/mo each. These are some of the features that can make Sling TV a good option for cord-cutters everywhere.

Watching your favorite programming on the Sling TV app is simple to do once you download it and set up an account. Sling TV offers a few different package options , and they are currently offering 40% off the usual $25 starting price. Though sometimes you want to sit back and watch the latest episode of your favorite show, but want that experience on something more significant than your mobile device. Well, if you happen to own a Vizio SmartCast TV, then you're in luck! Getting that show on your TV is easy, let's get into it.

Sling it to the TV

Even though the Sling TV app isn't available in the SmartCast app store, the mobile app does offer Chromecast support. So watching what you want on your Vizio SmartCast television can be done with just a few taps.

Open your Apple or Android device app store . Search for the Sling TV app . Download and install it. Next just sign in or set up an account if you don't already have one. When you're done, find the game or show that you want to watch. Press the Chromecast button and select your TV in the pop-up.

Whether you enjoy the latest reality TV, sitcoms, or sports through Sling TV, you'll be able to do so on the go and your Vizio SmartCast TV.