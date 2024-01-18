Married at First Sight Australia season 11: brides and grooms, experts, trailer and everything we know

Prepare to fall in love as Married at First Sight Australia season 11 returns.

Married at First Sight Australia season 11 is back bigger than ever as 20 brave Aussie singles take a chance at love and walk down the aisle to marry someone they've never met.

The couples will embark on their marriage journeys with all the romance, passion, emotion and drama the experiment usually ensues that has captivated audiences across the world.

There will be a fresh take to the series with Nine revealing that they will have "the most diverse cast of brides and grooms, a more age-diverse mix including our oldest ever participant, and a same-sex couple."

Married at First Sight Australia season 11 promises to "push the limits on everything viewers think they know about the series" with even more twists and turns, while betrayals and heartbreak will rock the experiment from start to finish.

One thing's for sure, this year's experiment will test the singletons "in ways they have never imagined."

Here's everything we know about Married at First Sight Australia season 11...

There is currently no UK release date for Married at First Sight Australia season 11.

Married at First Sight Australia season 11 will only air in Australia on Channel 9 and 9Now from Monday, January 29 at 7:30pm.

UK audiences will not be able to watch the series until it arrives on E4 and Channel 4 streaming a few months later.

Married at First Sight Australia season 10 aired in the UK in April 2023, so we can guess that season 11 may air around then.

You can also check out our How to watch Married at First Sight Australia online anywhere in the world.

Married at First Sight Australia season 11 premise

Married at First Sight Australia season 11 will see more breathtaking weddings, romantic honeymoons, dramatic dinner parties and emotional commitment ceremonies.

Confessions Week will also be returning, as well as sexologist Alessandra Rampolla's Intimacy Week and Home Stays, where the couples travel to meet each other's friends and family.

The explosive Couples Retreat will also return, with all couples going away together to a brand new location this year.

The participants will go on a rollercoaster journey, showing their honest and vulnerable sides as they immerse themselves in the experiment, from facing their nerves in meeting each other for the first time at the altar, to living together and working through challenges.

Their marriage will also be under scrutiny and compare the highs and lows of their relationships with their fellow newlyweds.

Love will blossom, secrets will be exposed and bombshells will be dropped. But which couples will choose to stay or leave? We'll have to find out at the Final Vows.

They won't be alone on their whirlwind adventure however, as relationship experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla are there to offer them guidance in making their marriage a success.

Married at First Sight Australia season 11 brides and grooms

The brides taking a leap at love are...

Andrea, 51 — photographer from Queensland

Cassandra, 29 — Administration Officer from Queensland

Eden, 28 — Recruitment Manager from Queensland

Ellie, 31 — Registered Nurse from Queensland

Lauren, 32 — PR and Marketing Consultant from Western Australia

Lucinda, 43 — MC and Wedding Celebrant from New South Wales

Lucinda, 43 — MC and Wedding Celebrant from New South Wales

Natalie, 32 — Physiotherapist from Victoria

Sara, 29 — Nutritionist from New South Wales

Tori, 27 — Business Development Manager from Victoria

Married at First Sight released a video on Instagram introducing one of the brides which you can watch below...

The grooms

The grooms hoping to tie the knot are...

Ben, 39 — Tour Guide from New South Wales

Collins, 28 — Executive Assistant from New South Wales

Jack, 34 — Personal Trainer from Queensland

Jayden, 26 — Professional Kickboxer from Queensland

Jonathan, 39 — Health Business Owner from New South Wales

Michael, 34 — Salesperson from Victoria

Richard, 62 — Motivational Speaker from New South Wales

Tim, 31 — Online Business Owner from Queensland

Tim, 31 — Online Business Owner from Queensland

Timothy, 51 — Business Owner from Victoria

Tristan, 30 — Event Manager from New South Wales

Simon, 39 — Marketing Manager from South Australia

You can also take a look at the brides and grooms in some Instagram posts below...

Married at First Sight Australia season 11 experts

The trio of experts will return, certified sexologist Alessandra Rampolla, alongside relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling.

They will pair and match the singles entering the experiment and guide them throughout their journey to develop genuine and long-lasting relationships.

Is there a trailer for Married at First Sight Australia season 11?

The official Married at First Sight Instagram has posted two trailers, teasing at what's to come in the series...

