These devices are supported by Sling TV
All of them. All of the devices
Good news, everyone! If you're decided to go with Sling TV as your streaming service of choice, there's approximately a 99 percent chance that'll it work on whatever hardware it is you have on hand.
Be it a phone, a tablet, computer, smart TV, or dedicated set-top box, Sling TV supports a whole slew of hardware.
Here's what all you can use with Sling TV:
- Amazon Fire TV (boxes and full displays)
- Amazon Fire tablets
- Android phones and tablets (Android 4.4 and up)
- Android TV, including smart TVs from Sharp, Sony and LeEco
- Apple TV (fourth generation and up)
- ChannelMaster DVR+
- Chromecast
- Google Chrome browser
- iPhone and iPad (iOS 9 and up, iPhone 4.0 and up)
- LG TV with webOS 3.5 and up
- Roku (and Roku-powered TVs from Hisense and TCL)
- Samsung smart TVs
- Windows 10 devices
- Vizio Smart TVs
- Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X
- Xfinity X1
Pretty simple, folks.
