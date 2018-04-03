These devices are supported by Sling TV

Good news, everyone! If you're decided to go with Sling TV as your streaming service of choice, there's approximately a 99 percent chance that'll it work on whatever hardware it is you have on hand.

Be it a phone, a tablet, computer, smart TV, or dedicated set-top box, Sling TV supports a whole slew of hardware.

Here's what all you can use with Sling TV:

Amazon Fire TV (boxes and full displays)

Amazon Fire tablets

Android phones and tablets (Android 4.4 and up)

Android TV, including smart TVs from Sharp, Sony and LeEco

Apple TV (fourth generation and up)

ChannelMaster DVR+

Chromecast

Google Chrome browser

iPhone and iPad (iOS 9 and up, iPhone 4.0 and up)

LG TV with webOS 3.5 and up

Roku (and Roku-powered TVs from Hisense and TCL)

Samsung smart TVs

Windows 10 devices

Vizio Smart TVs

Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X

Xfinity X1

Pretty simple, folks.

