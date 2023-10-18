Planet Earth 3: release date, trailer, episode guide and everything we know

Planet Earth is set to wow viewers once again.

Planet Earth 3 is the final part of the landmark wildlife series, introduced and narrated by Sir David Attenborough, arrives with more breath-taking footage of the world’s diverse flora and fauna across eight themed episodes.

"In this new series, we travel to the most astonishing wild places, see mysterious creatures, witness rare, spectacular wonders, and reveal breath-taking animal dramas," reveals Sir David, 97, who introduces episode one, about coastal habitats, from a flower meadow near the former home of 19th-century naturalist Charles Darwin.

Sir David Attenborough introduces and narrates the series. (Image credit: BBC )

"The natural world continues to surprise us but, since Darwin’s time it has changed beyond recognition, being transformed by a powerful force – us," he adds. "We will see how animals are adapting in extraordinary ways, to survive the new challenges they face. At this crucial time in our history, we must now look at the world through a new lens."

Here's everything we know about Planet Earth 3...

Planet Earth 3 is an eight part series and will air on BBC One from Sunday, October 22 at 6.20pm. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer. The episodes will then air weekly in the same slot.

Over the in the US Planet Earth 3 will air on BBC America on Sunday, November 4 and will also air on AMC Plus the day after.

Planet Earth 3 episode guide

A nesting flamingo feeds a chick in Mexico's Yucatan. (Image credit: BBC)

Episode 1 - Coasts

David Attenborough looks at the world’s coasts - dangerous frontiers ruled by powerful forces, where animals battle to survive amidst constant change.

They include flamingos in Mexico, desert lions in Namibia, seals and great white sharks off South Africa, garter snakes in British Colombia, archer fish in Indonesia and green turtles on Raine Island near the Great Barrier Reef.

A sea lion caught in a fishing net off Chile. (Image credit: BBC)

Episode 2 - Ocean

The ocean covers two thirds of the planet yet much of it remains unexplored. In this episode, we join David Attenborough on a journey through the vast and changing ocean to reveal the extraordinary behaviours and remarkable adaptations required for life to survive here.

The species featured include thousands of octopuses guarding their eggs two miles down on the ocean floor, sea lions raiding fishermen's nets for anchovies off Chile, mobula rays in the Sea of Cortez, hitchhiking Columbus crabs and spectacular flying fish.

Episode 3 - Deserts and Grasslands

David Attenborough explores deserts and grasslands, where extraordinary life survives in unexpected ways, and nature puts on its most dramatic show.

This episode features hunting leopards, thirsty desert baboons, rutting antelope, fruit-eating maned wolves, and a newborn ostrich chick in peril.

Episode 4 - Freshwater

Freshwater is the lifeblood of planet earth, and the stage for extraordinary animal dramas. The species seen in this habitat in episode four include mugger crocodiles in Sri Lanka, 'lily-trotter' chicks, African wild dogs and river dolphins in Pakistan.

A hornbill feeds its mate through a small hole in a tree nest. (Image credit: BBC)

Episode 5 - Forests

David Attenborough journeys into the hidden world of forests, where lives are entwined in the most unexpected of ways. We see ‘spirit bears’ fish for salmon in Canada, whistling wild dogs hunting together in the teak forests of India, and nesting oriental pied hornbills in China.

Episode 6 - Extreme

David Attenborough reveals the extraordinary ways in which animals battle to survive the elements in a world of extremes, from mountain summits to scorching deserts, polar tundra to deep underground caves.

The survivors on show include blind cave fish in Vietnam, Arctic wolves on Ellesmere Island, and huddling Barbary macaques in the Atlas mountains.

Episode 7 - Human

The human world, from our cities to our fields, has spread to every corner of the globe. Wildlife now has to adapt to a vastly altered landscape and contend directly with us.

The animals seen living cheek by jowl with humans include New York's pavement ants, cobras in an Indian village, rhinos walking the streets of Nepal, and bull elephants raiding crops in Kenya.

The northern bald ibis is being reintroduced in the Alps. (Image credit: BBC )

Episode 8 - Heroes

David Attenborough introduces the conservation heroes fighting to save the world’s wildlife, from exploring remote jungles to going undercover to catch criminals in the illegal ivory trade.

They include Dumisane Zwane, part of a team saving black rhino in South Africa; Trang Nguyen, combating ivory poaching in West Africa; and Katharina Huchler, who is helping to reintroduce northern bald ibis to the Alps.

Is there a trailer for Planet Earth 3?

There is! In the breath-taking trailer you can see just some of the amazing animals that will feature in the third instalment of the Planet Earth series. Prepare to be amazed...