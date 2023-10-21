How to watch Planet Earth III online or on TV: release date and streaming options

Seven years on from its predecessor, and 17 years after the first of the series, Planet Earth III is here to give us another look at the world we live on; and as always Sir David Attenborough is back to narrate it.

The show, which debuts in the UK on Sunday, October 22, explores the fauna and flora of the world, with each episode exploring a different biome like forests or deserts.

Judging by past seasons there will be plenty of animal action and drama, with the producers having started using drones for this latest season to glimpse nature from a whole new angle.

The Planet Earth franchise is beloved by TV fans, and so it's natural that you'd want to watch Planet Earth III and its predecessor series. So here's how to do so from around the world.

How to watch Planet Earth III in the UK

The first place you can watch Planet Earth III is on BBC One, with the channel airing new episodes of the show at 6:20 each Sunday beginning on Sunday, October 22. There are eight episodes in all, with the final airing on Sunday, December 10.

If you rather stream episodes online, you can use iPlayer to watch live TV. iPlayer will also let you watch episodes that have previously aired, with them being uploaded to the service after they've aired on TV.

You'll have to wait until mid-December to stream the entire box set though! Here's the full release schedule for episodes:

Coasts — Sunday, October 22 Ocean — Sunday, October 29 Deserts and Grasslands — Sunday, November 5 Freshwater — Sunday, November 12 Forests — Sunday, November 19 Extremes — Sunday, November 26 Human — Sunday, December 3 Heroes — Sunday, December 10

The original Planet Earth is also on iPlayer, as well as its feature-length follow-up as well as Frozen Planet, but more like Planet Earth II and Blue Planet are only on Sky TV.

How to watch Planet Earth III in the US

If you want to watch Planet Earth III in the US, you'll have to wait a while. That's because the show will only come to the country on Saturday, November 4.

That's when the show will premiere on the BBC America cable channel, and while a full release schedule hasn't been confirmed yet, it's likely that subsequent episodes will air weekly.

BBC America is available via cable but if you're a cord-cutter it's also on a few live TV streaming services including Philo (your cheapest option at $25 per month), Sling TV (either Blue or Orange plan, each is $40 per month) or DirecTV ($64.99 per month for the Entertainment plan, though the pricier tiers also include it).

You can also watch episodes on the streaming service AMC Plus the day after they air on BBC America, which means the first part will land on Sunday, November 5. AMC Plus costs $8.99 per month plus tax.

Most previous seasons and spin-offs of Planet Earth can be watched on Discovery Plus and Max.

How to watch Planet Earth III everywhere else

