Hidden Treasures Of The National Trust season 3: release date, episode guide, interviews and everything we know

Hidden Treasures of the National Trust season 3 is on BBC2 and sees plenty of experts casting their eye on some little wonders.

Hidden Treasures of the National Trust season 3, narrated by Toby Jones, once again delves behind the scenes of some of Britain’s best-loved historical homes and gardens to reveal the hard work that curators, volunteers, conservators and gardeners put in to maintaining them.

This time some of the stories involve the mystery of whether a famous painting really is of Lawrence of Arabia, the restoration of a peacock dress once worn by the Viceroy of India and the miniature contents of Beatrix Potter’s doll’s house.

So here’s everything you need to know about Hidden Treasures of the National Trust season 3 on BBC2…

Hidden Treasures of the National Trust season 3 starts on Friday, May 16, 2025 on BBC2 at 9pm, with episodes running weekly at the same time.

The six-part series will also land as a box set on BBC iPlayer.

Is there a trailer?

What happens in Hidden Treasures of the National Trust season 3?

Hidden Treasures of the National Trust season 3 introduces us to the team of people who work hard preserving the National Trust’s many homes and gardens across the country.

The series showcases experts and volunteers who care for the 500 places the National Trust looks after – and this third series meets June, who gets down on her hands and knees in the marble hall at Kedleston Hall to count the cracks in its design masterpiece, Pete Tasker, head gardener at Hill Top, Beatrix Potter’s Lake District farmhouse, who admits he is frequently mistaken for Peter Rabbit’s Mr McGregor, and archaeologist Martin who’s trying to unearth one last mystery from under the ruins of Corfe Castle before he retires.

From grand 17th century stately homes that became the front line of the English Civil War, to the country retreats that inspired some of nation’s favourite authors and a 20th Century modernist masterpiece that helped shape post-war Britain, each episode explores a different central theme, linking the houses, their histories and collections as they undergo conservation.

Fascinating stories are uncovered, including the extraordinary miniature contents of Beatrix Potter’s dolls’ house at her Lake District retreat, Hill Top, which appear in The Tale of Two Bad Mice, but now require a team of full-size conservators to preserve them for the future. And the mystery surrounding a beautiful and enigmatic portrait hanging in the modest Dorset cottage where T.E. Lawrence spent the last years of his life is solved.

Painting inspection in Hidden Treasures of the National Trust season 3. (Image credit: BBC/Blast Films)

Hidden Treasures of the National Trust season 3 episode guide

Here's a guide to the six episodes of Hidden Treasures of the National Trust season 3.

Episode 1

Episode one opens the doors to three houses that became retreats and places of inspiration for three literary legends. In the heart of the Lake District lies Hill Top, the countryside escape of Beatrix Potter. Purchased by the celebrated children’s author in 1905, senior gardener Pete Tasker is often mistaken for Mr McGregor from The Tale of Peter Rabbit. Meanwhile, inside Hill Top, Beatrix Potter’s cherished doll’s house featured in The Tale of Two Bad Mice is lovingly brought back to its former glory.

"Just the other day, 13 visitors asked me if I was Mr McGregor," says Pete, 63. "I often say, “Yes I am, and if you see any rabbits, let me know! We do get the occasional real-life Peter Rabbit and I’ve been known to chase them with a rake!"

Also featured in the opening episode are Victorian novelist Henry James’s house in Rye, East Sussex, and a rustic Dorset cottage that belonged to T E Lawrence, better known as Lawrence of Arabia.

Episodes 2 to 6

