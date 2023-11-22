Squid Game: The Challenge episode 1 recap — Red Light, Green Light

Squid Game: The Challenge has arrived on Netflix and fans can now watch as 456 players compete to win an equally real jackpot of $4.56 million.

It's based on the smash hit Korean drama series which follows desperate hopefuls as they take on deadly children's games in the hope they will be the ones to win the money, risking their lives in the process.

The new game show was created by Studio Lambert, best known for their work on BBC sensation The Traitors, which returns for Traitors season 2 very soon. And this show is equally as intense, with alliances and betrayals along the way.

Episode one opens with the first two games from Squid Game as well as some surprise twists and turns, the only difference being eliminated contestants don't actually die (thankfully!).

Here's a recap of what went down in Squid Game: The Challenge episode 1...

456 players have entered the game

The first episode mirrors what happens in the pilot of Squid Game, and we see people from all over the world waiting for a mysterious black van to pick them up and take them to a location where the games will be played.

Once we see the game area, it's an exact replica of the Squid Game set with bunkbeds, the game masters with their red jumpsuits and masks, and a huge jackpot prize of $4.56 million.

It's also a massive competition too, with 456 players taking part, so it's impossible for us to get to know every single one! Each one wants to walk away with the money, and a voiceover teases they're ready for "alliances and a little bit of conniving".

We're then taking to the player processing rooms, where we do get to meet some of the participants as well as which number they've been assigned.

The first is Starla, a Probation Officer from California who is number 318, who tells viewers she has "simple dreams" of paying off her house and her car if she were to win the huge prize.

Student Bryton, number 432 from South Carolina is the next to speak to the cameras about his experience and tells viewers that he thinks he's got the mental and physical strength to succeed.

Next, we hear from Trey, a delivery driver from Chicago who is number 301. He is competing alongside his mom and claims that he has someone he can trust, however he is worried about her outlasting him and "embarrassing him in front of family and friends".

Number 097 is revealed to be Jada, a marketing coordinator from New Jersey who claims she can read people well and know when they're lying, and Kanas City based moving company owner Stephen is 243, competing alongside his friend Chase.

Of course, we weren't able to hear from every competitor, but this gives fans a little taste of what to expect from those brave enough to take on Squid Game: The Challenge.

Then, it's on to the first game which became one of Squid Game's most famous moments, The Red Light, Green Light sequence which features a giant doll with built in motion detectors. The aim of the game is to cross the playground without being spotted by the doll and eliminated.

Once the game kicks off, the doll detects motion from a few players and we see them hit by paintballs, eliminating them from the game. Naturally, it's a lot less violent than the original series, but devastating for those hoping to go all the way!

Trey and his mom passed the first game, and we saw plenty of people eliminated, taking out a big portion of the competition. Those who survived the game head into the bunker with all the beds and accommodation relieved that they're playing on.

Dash, number 141, described it as "absolutely surreal" knowing he managed to survive the first game, which was already quite challenging!

The players learn that only 197 players survived Red Light, Green Light, meaning that a huge 259 players were eliminated in round one alone. They are told that "tests" will take place in the dormitory between games, and that they are important tests of character.

Following this, we see the players left on their own to talk and form alliances while they do chores like cooking and cleaning, but it's still early days yet and we will have to wait and see who decides to team up or stab each other in the back!

Kentucky-based Kyle, who is number 101, opens up a bit about his experience and says that sometimes his country accent can be viewed as "less intelligent" but he wants to prove people wrong.

He is one of the first chosen to take a test, with the PA announcer saying he can choose to give one player an advantage or eliminate them, alongside fellow player Dani, who is player 134. The decision is anonymous and will be announced the following day.

During their first meal, the players notice that number 161 snuck two boxes, and they aren't very happy about his decision which could mean he's a potential target for later in the game.

The next morning, it's 232's birthday, and players draw attention to Rick by singing to him. He reveals he is 69 and the oldest participant in the games. The result of the first player-chosen elimination is announced, and we say goodbye to player 200, named Mothi.

Players were devastated by this as he'd seemed to build up a good rapport, and no one knew that Dani and Kyle were responsible for choosing him. Before people have a chance to properly process this, it's on to the second game.

The players are told to form four equal lines, taking them into the dreaded "cookie challenge", otherwise known as Dalgona candy in South Korea. This requires individuals to cut a shape out of a cookie with a needle without breaking it, and these can range from a simple circle to a more complex design like an umbrella.

Four players are taken into a room and are asked to choose a shape to correspond with their lines. After an argument breaks out about the umbrella, the most complex shape, they are told they have broken the rules of the game and are eliminated as a result.

Following this, four more players are chosen and once again, it looks like they have failed to choose... people really don't want that umbrella!

This is where the episode ends, which is quite the cliffhanger.