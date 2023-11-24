Squid Game: The Challenge episode 4 recap — Nowhere To Hide

Squid Game: The Challenge episode 4 was a little different from the others, as it didn't feature a full-player game, and instead people were left deciding who they wanted to kick out of the competition.

As well as this, there was another cliffhanger ending and a surprise game for two players, so this one really focused on relationships and how bonds and forming and breaking now the competition is heating up.

Here's a reminder of all the key moments from Squid Game: The Challenge episode 4...

An impossible decision

Episode 4 picks up after the contestants have learned that they must choose three people to leave the competition. The players that receive the highest amount of votes will be sent home, and their fate rests entirely in everyone else's hands.

But tensions are high and no one is sure who they can really trust, and they only have half an hour to decide who they want to put forward for elimination. Most of the episode sees them engaging in discussions about who is going to go.

A disagreement erupts when one suggests they all reach an agreement, but someone suggests that not everyone would be comfortable sharing their decision so publicly.

Meanwhile, some of the players bring apples for everyone for the kitchen and player 161, Lorenzo, accuses them of trying to be overly nice and win favours, which player 302, Leann, thinks is "rude".

Eventually, the time for the vote comes and the players queue up in line to submit their chosen number anonymously. Once the votes are submitted, the players go to bed, anxiously awaiting the results.

Following the vote, some natural rivalries are starting to form with people unable to decide who they can trust. Player 232, Rick, chooses the player closest to him, 243, to join him in the chore room after being summoned by the PA announcer.

Stephen reveals he is one of nine children and there was no "stability" in his house, so he is struggling with the sense of routine and responsibility.

Rick and Stephen find a red and blue piece of paper when they enter the room. Rick recognizes the game as Ddakji. In this game, the throwing player tries to throw his tile so that it makes the other player's tile flip over. If they're successful, they get to keep the tile.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The two play the game, and Stephen loses with the PA announcing his defeat. One of the masked game masters enters and hands a package to Rick. He realises it's a candy bar, and that Stephen is not being eliminated as they had feared.

Returning to the dorm, the games masters have returned and asked for volunteers. After a tense deliberation, five players go up and stand before them. The game masters bring out jack in the boxes and place them on a table in front of the players, who then choose a box each.

The announcer reveals that each of the five boxes contains the power to eliminate other players, an advantage in the upcoming game, or your immediate elimination, which is where the episode ends.

Well, good luck everyone!