Squid Game: The Challenge episode 8 recap — One Step Closer

Squid Game: The Challenge episode 8 sees us growing ever closer to the big final, with contestants dropping like flies as we count down to the final episode.

Last episode, we saw the players picking their numbers from a claw machine, which they later found out determined which position they'd play on the terrifying glass bridge.

It became clear that the higher number they got, the better, because this determined who would be playing the game first. As expected, the first player failed almost immediately because it was difficult to know where to stand without falling through!

Here's what happened in Squid Game: The Challenge episode 8...

Tensions are running high

This episode opens with Trey (Player 301) who is speaking to the camera about his family life. We saw him having to tragically eliminate his own mother, Leann (Player 302) during the Marbles game after a devastating twist paired them together.

He revealed that he comes from an athletic family, and we saw in earlier episodes that Leann does have a passion for athletics, where she coaches a 9 and 10-year-old girls’ basketball team in her small town.

However, Trey does not share that passion for athletics and admits that sometimes he feels like he's letting his family down as a result. He's gone on ahead to play the bridge game, which is where we left off in episode 7.

In a dramatic turn of events, Ashley (Player 278) refuses to overtake as agreed and leaves Trey to decide the next step, putting him in a very difficult position. Trey decides to take a leap of faith and is eliminated as a result.

With Trey gone, all eyes are on Ashley, who finally jumps and lands successfully. From this point onwards, they play as a team and allow everyone to have an even chance to make it across. Finally, after an intense game, 12 players return to the dorm room.

Once there, it's starting to feel even more real as most of the beds have now been removed and only 12 remain, while the giant piggy bank full of cash hangs above their heads. It's starting to feel very real, with the games getting closer and closer to the endpoint.

The following morning, the players are given another elimination test and Mai (Player 287) volunteers as captain. This time, they are told to play a game of dice where if a player rolls six, they can decide to eliminate themselves or choose another player.

This time, Mai volunteers herself to be the captain. They are asked to play a game of dice, and if a player rolls six, then they can eliminate themselves or nominate another player. Before the game, the players decide to nominate themselves, but Mai goes first and nominates Player 278, Ashley.

Given the fact Ashley put a target on her back after going against Trey, Mai nominates her but shocks other players as a result of this seemingly abrupt decision.

Even though Mai briefly explains her decision, the others feel betrayed by her. Mai rolls a four, and Ashley is safe. The other players nominate themselves, but Ashley nominates Mai in return. But she ends up rolling a five, and Mai secures her spot in the next game.

The end of the test sees three eliminations in Chad (Player 286), Bee (Player 018), and Roland (Player 418), meaning we've only got 9 players advancing to the next round, with tensions growing high.

But what's in store for the nine players advancing to episode number 9? You'll have to watch and find out!