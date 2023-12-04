Squid Game: The Challenge episode 7 recap — Friend and Foe

Squid Game: The Challenge has really been putting the contestants through the wringer recently, with the last episode seeing them challenging their closest friends and allies to marbles.

The marbles game alone halved the number of players, and they were met with another unpleasant surprise when TJ had to choose which players to save, causing even more drama.

Now that the numbers are dwindling, we're counting our way down to the final three players who will face off in the Squid Game: The Challenge final.

We'll cross that bridge...

Picking up where we left off last episode, we saw Player 451 picking Player 278 instead of his friend Sam (Player 016), so tensions are already high as the remaining players attempt to form allegiances to propel them to the grand final.

Thankfully for Sam, he is chosen by Player 278 so he advances to the next round. By the time the eliminations have been made, 20 players advance while 11 of them are eliminated immediately.

All the women made it through but some are annoyed that players turned their back on the agreed pact where women would support women, and men would support men, so it's clear that there's going to be some bad blood going on.

Following this tense elimination process, the players are summoned to the game hall. They are asked to each pick a doll in the claw machine, with each one having a number that will decide the order they will follow in the next game.

The next game is the glass bridge, which sees people attempting to cross the bridge without falling through. In the original series, this is glass, but Squid Game: The Challenge has a much safer option with players risking landing on a trapdoor instead.

Knowing that the numbers indicate who is going first, they all start praying that they'll get a higher number. TJ gets number 1, Trey gets number 3, but Mai is lucky to get number 20 which means she will make it to the next test.

The reason for this is that all the other players will have activated trap doors by the time they've all crossed, so Mai is pretty much guaranteed to make it to the other side with no real mishaps.

This episode focuses entirely on this game, with plenty of tension as we watch the players attempt to cross the bridge safely without risking elimination, resulting in plenty of long pauses and dramatic moments.

We see TJ starting the game, who soon falls into the darkness below since all the trapdoors are still active, making it almost impossible to make it all the way across (unless you get really lucky!).

Following TJ's elimination, the second player follows, and so on, and so forth. This episode ends on another cliffhanger with Trey deciding where he wants to jump to, and with the clock ticking, he needs to make the decision soon...