Squid Game: The Challenge episode 9 recap — Circle of Trust

When we pick up with Squid Game: The Challenge episode 9, there are only nine players left so we've dropped down to single figures and the pressure is getting serious.

Only a few episodes ago there were 456 players and following a mass elimination in episode 1, the numbers have continued to drop rapidly until we will eventually be left with the final 3 players.

So what happened in the semi-final? Here's everything you need to know about Squid Game: The Challenge episode 9...

New alliances are formed

With 9 players left, Mai (Player 287) is struggling following the events of the last challenge, where she made an enemy out of Ashley (Player 278) by trying to get her eliminated.

While Mai is attempting to keep her cool, we see Players Elliott (429), Sam (016), Roland (418) and Hallie (355) forming an alliance. Ashely and Amanda (019) also start talking about potentially teaming up.

Mai is the topic of conversation, of course, after her actions in the previous episode caused Ashley to become annoyed with her. Knowing people will likely turn against her, Mai makes an effort to do some damage control and get people on her side.

She reaches out to Sam to explain her reasonings, before trying to apologise to Ashely. Even though the apology is accepted, Ashley does not trust Mai and would like to see her eliminated.

The players follow the guards to the game hall and find out that they'll be playing the circle of trust. Six players will be eliminated during this game, resulting in our final three. The game requires the players to be blindfolded which is already nerve-wracking!

The rules of the game state that one player will be tapped, and they will slowly place a gift box on another player’s seat. The player who is given the gift box has to correctly guess who put it in front of them, and if they fail to get the correct answer, they are eliminated.

(Image credit: Netflix)

However, if they get the correct answer, the other party is eliminated so it's in everyone's best interest to hone in on their detective skills and figure out who placed the box.

Mai is the first to go, and she eliminates Roland. She also guesses that Elliot placed the gift box immediately eliminating him too, making it a very strong opening for her.

The next player, Hallie, eliminates Amanda. Phill nearly goes home twice but guesses the correct answer and eliminates Rose and Ashley. Finally, Hallie is also eliminated.

Mai, Sam, and Phill are revealed to be the final three contestants who will advance to the big episode. Now they're in the final, all of them agree there's no more alliances and they simply have to play for themselves.

We will find out who wins in the next episode...