Who is in The Squid Game: The Challenge final?

Squid Game: The Challenge started with 456 players and by the final episode, we are left with only three contestants who are hoping to take home the jackpot prize.

With $4.56 million on offer, players have been forming alliances, betraying each other and honing in on both skills and luck at the same time, hoping they'd be the ones to reach the finish line.

Sadly, only three could make it, and after several games, trials and shock eliminations, we are down to the final three contestants with the winner announced when the final drops on Wednesday, December 6.

But who made it? Here's everything you need to know...

Sam (Player 016)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sam is a Florida-based artist who has purposefully kept a low profile to make it to the end of the competition, telling Netflix: "I grew up a little gay boy in a very religious family. I’m pretty confident in my ability to hold my cards close to my chest."

Throughout his game, he's had some key alliances that have saved him from elimination, and succeeded in many challenges such as the cookie challenge which saw him getting the star, the second hardest shape. Hey, at least it wasn't the umbrella!

He added: "I’ve been trying to play this game in a way that I’d be proud and [also in line with] how I’d act in the outside world. As long as we keep our eye on our hearts and our humanity because we all have that good core."

If he wins Squid Game: The Challenge, Sam plans on buying a large art studio, helping his husband with his film projects, helping rescue and protect animals, and investing wisely.

Mai (Player 287)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Born in Vietnam, Mai came to the United States as a refugee when she was just eight years old. Since then, Mai has tried “to be strong which has seen her navigate single parenthood and a 20-year career in the Navy, before joining Squid Game: The Challenge.

She is keen to do whatever it takes in order to win, saying: "This game is all about self-preservation. I have to do what I have to do to survive." If she wins the prize money, Mai dreams of purchasing a home she can retire in as well as donating to charities and causes she cares deeply about.

Phill (Player 451)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Phill is a Hawaii-based scuba instructor who describes himself as a "go with the flow kind of guy. He is originally from Brazil but moved to the United States when he was in middle school, and admits he has always been pretty relaxed.

He told viewers: “I basically have no strategy going into this. I’m kind of going in blind. I really just have no idea how this is going to go". Despite all of this, he's made it to the final three thanks to some impressive moments, such as winning his Marbles face off, and correctly guessing twice during Circle of Trust.

If he wins Squid Game: The Challenge, he plans on giving away a good portion of it. He said: "If I suddenly become a millionaire, I wouldn’t keep most of the money. I’ve personally been helped a lot throughout my entire life by family and friends and I’ve never really been able to reciprocate it."