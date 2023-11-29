Squid Game: The Challenge 6 recap — marble madness

Squid Game: The Challenge episode 6 picked up after the devastating cliffhanger last episode, where people learned they had inadvertently chosen who to play against in Marbles.

It had been a masterfully deceptive move, as the contestants teamed up with people they liked to have a picnic with, including a mother and son duo who have been working together throughout. Now though, players were forced to eliminate one another, leaving only half to advance to the next round.

Considering Marbles was, arguably, the most emotional game in Squid Game it's hardly surprising the game show has decided to make it an intense experience for those involved.

So, what happened during the dreaded game of marbles? here's everything you need to know...

Nobody wants to play marbles

When episode 6 kicks off, all the players are immediately taken to the next game area which mirrors the one in the series, surrounded by sand and various buildings.

The PA announcer tells them that they have 20 minutes to devise and play their game of marbles, adding that it can be played in any way that a pair agrees, which is sure to result in some arguments.

It adds that any pairs who fail to pick a winner by the end of the time limit will be eliminated, so one player from each pairing has to go.

Then, we follow the teams as they discuss what sort of game they want to play. Some try to find a middle ground, others play rock paper scissors to leave it up to fate, and some just go straight for it, deciding to play a throwing game where they need to get as many marbles into a bowl as possible.

Everyone's game looks different, but the outcome will be the same, as they must eliminate someone within the allocated time period. Honestly, children's games have never been this stressful!

Naturally, there are plenty of disagreements and heated moments including two contestants who get into an argument, with one of them ending it by saying "I don't feel too bad for you because you're going home in a moment".

Elsewhere, the mother-son team reflects on their time in the competition and embraces, saying they love each other, so there's a whole host of emotions going on during marbles!

Throughout the course of the game, we see members from each pairing getting eliminated, in a dramatic montage where we see people's different reactions to the eliminations.

Meanwhile, two players haven't even started playing yet and are arguing about what strategy to take, with one saying they'd suggested so many compromises that they were unwilling to settle on. With only eight minutes on the clock, they both risk being eliminated.

With less than 2 minutes to spare they agree to play a throwing game, but the time runs out and they're left with seconds to spare before the guards eliminate them both. They are both eliminated for failing to choose a winner.

Then, we see Leann and Trey playing together, the mother and son duo who will be inevitably split up when the game ends. Leann admits that most mothers would've let their child win, but the drive to compete was "too strong".

After a tense battle, Trey won the game and Leann was sent home, after asking Trey to come home and tell her that he'd won the competition.

The players then head to the dorm where they learn that 31 players are left in the competition, another rapid drop in numbers. Following this, they learn that a new test will happen later that day.

They are asked to choose one captain, and they select TJ, player number 182. He asked the group if they all trusted him, and most said yes but some looked a little apprehensive at the decision. It becomes even more tense when the PA system tells them to "choose their friends wisely".

TJ gathers the group together and prays, where he thanks God for "the family they have made". Later, the players attempt to split themselves up into male and female teams.

The guards enter the room to explain the rules, and TJ is asked to stand up next to them. The players are told that they will be responsible for each other's fate and that only 20 of them will be able to advance to the next round.

As captain, TJ is given a free pass to the next game, which naturally annoys some of the players. He is told to pick an ally, and that the 11 players who are not chosen will be eliminated.

He chooses Mai, player 287 as his first ally. She then goes on to pick 286, which ruins some of the player's desire for a female alliance.

The episode cuts before we see the full remaining line-up, which will be answered in episode 7...