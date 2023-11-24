Squid Game: The Challenge episode 5 recap — Trick Or Treat

It might not be Halloween anymore, but Squid Game: The Challenge episode 5 brought the scares as five players' fates hung in the balance, each of them faced with a life-changing decision.

As we learned, the five boxes contained either the chance to eliminate another player, an advantage in the next game, or immediate elimination. With the latter being the worst possible fate, it's a nail-biting moment.

So who went home, and what did players have to do in this episode? Here's everything you need to know...

What's in the box?

(Image credit: Netflix)

As the players begin to wind up their jack in the boxes, their fates are uncovered. Player 183 is told that they must choose two players to eliminate from the competition.

183 decides to eliminate "the only person he has not spoken to in this whole dorm", player 026. They go on to choose the second player, saying that they've been "stirring up misinformation". He chooses 141 to go.

Player 375 is the next to open his box and is immediately eliminated from the competition. 087 goes next and is told to choose one player to eliminate. He chooses player 176, as he thinks he's a "threat" to him.

Player 130 goes next and receives an advantage in the next game, and finally, 229 is the last to go and is told to eliminate three more players. She chooses 130 to go, stripping him of his advantage.

She eliminated 243 and 232 next, Stephen and Rick, who we saw in the previous episode playing the game in the chores room together. Naturally, players are shocked by these decisions, as some of them seem to have no merit in their eyes. However, others complimented her decisions for being strategic.

Following the test, the players learn there are now 63 players left competing, with the number dropping rapidly every day. The next morning, the PA announcer says five more players are required for a new chore.

Naturally, everyone is apprehensive given the fact they saw players eliminated the day before, but five people do eventually volunteer to go and find out what's going on.

Arriving in the kitchen, they see bowls of oranges and realise they need to juice them. Instructing them, the announcer reveals they need to fill all three jars within a 30-minute time period. If they do it, they will win a treat for the dorm.

They begin to panic when they learn they only have 30 seconds to go and worry they haven't filled the jars full enough to pass the test. Annoyingly, they learn that the results of the chore will be revealed later so they don't know how well they did!

Back in the dorm, the game masters come in and announce the result, saying that the chore was successful and that they will all get a treat as a result. They reveal the treat is a picnic and everyone celebrates.

They all pair up and enjoy the picnic, which includes the orange juice that the five players squeezed earlier. But they soon realize that there are marbles in the bottom of the baskets, signaling the next game.

The players are then told to stand and follow, where they're taken to play marbles, which is where the episode cuts. Fans of Squid Game will remember just how emotional and intense the marbles game is, especially when you're playing against someone you like!