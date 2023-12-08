An Audience with Kylie: release date, songs, interview and everything we know

An Audience with Kylie will see global superstar Kylie Minogue hosting a very special evening at the legendary Royal Albert Hall, where she will be performing some of her greatest hits in front of a specially invited audience of VIP guests and superfans.

For one night only, Kylie will treat ITV viewers to a dazzling concert that will see her sing favorites from across the last five decades, including recent smash hits 'Padam Padam' and 'Tension'.

There will be surprises and personal stories too, as Kylie takes questions from the dazzling celebrity audience on this unforgettable night.

An Audience with Kylie will air on Sunday, December 10 at 7:45 pm on ITV1. You will also be able to catch up on ITVX.

Kylie will be treating fans to a musical extravaganza. (Image credit: Matt Crossick/ITV)

An Audience with Kylie - what does the show involve?

As well as performing songs from her amazing record-breaking career, Kylie will also answer questions from the audience, so be prepared to find out everything you have always wanted to know about the singer!

As well as singing and chatting, we will also be treated to some very special guest stars who will be joining Kylie on stage. She has also promised some big surprises too, so watch this space!

An Audience with Kylie interview

What can fans expect from your Audience with set?

"I’m putting together a selection of hits from throughout the years; some with a twist! We will all feel at home at the Royal Albert Hall and share some trips down memory lane. As for what questions I will be asked by the audience, we’ll have to wait and see!"

You’ve done an Audience with before - what makes it special for you?

"An Audience with is so unique and has the history that shows the love people have for it. My friend sent me a photo of their laminate from An Audience with, 2001 and it brought back all the memories. The show feels intimate, fabulous and captures a moment in time."

If fans are watching at home, how can they make a night of it?

"I absolutely love knowing that people watching at home will be making a night of it. I want everyone to feel like they are there with us, as they are in spirit! Have some friends over, get the snacks in and perhaps even pop a bottle of something! If you want to go all out, mini replicas of Royal Albert Hall? (hah!!) Red drapes… hey, it IS that time of year!"

The Royal Albert Hall is an iconic building, does the place you’re performing make a difference to the performance?

"Venues have different vibes and one of my favourite places in the world is the iconic Royal Albert Hall. It has an energy unlike anywhere else, acoustically it is stunning and visually, well it is 360 degrees beautiful!"

What song is your favourite to perform and why?

"It’s impossible to choose an absolute favourite. Every performance is different, as is every audience. That’s the beauty of a live show. We are all in the moment and songs will become something ‘other’. There are some older songs, which naturally have nostalgia built into them. These have a different reaction and feel compared to a recent song, which perhaps hasn’t been performed live very often."

What do you always have to have to eat or drink when you’re in London?

"A good cup of tea for starters!!"

Where is the weirdest place you’ve ever unexpectedly heard your music?

"Oh, all sorts of places. And every time, it is so exciting. It makes it very ‘real’ when I hear any of my music whilst out and about. Hearing it in a taxi is a great one."

What’s the best advice you’ve ever had from another artist? Who was it and what did they say?

"When I was starting out and trying to find my way as a live performer, I would be moving non-stop! Michael Hutchence and I were dating at the time and he made me aware of the power of stillness. It was a great piece of advice and gave me the boost I needed to have confidence in my own presence."

Is there a trailer for An Audience with Kylie?

No, sadly we are still waiting for a full trailer for this show, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.