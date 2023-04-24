007’s Road To A Million: how it works and all about the James Bond reality series hosted by Brian Cox

007’s Road To A Million is brand new reality series on Prime Video that's a mix of Race Across The World and Traitors but with a James Bond twist.

Join Succession star Brian Cox who plays "The Controller", a mysterious meddlesome figure who has millions of pounds to give away — but he certainly won’t be making it easy. As the two-person teams scramble across famous James Bond movie locations and destinations such as the Scottish Highlands, Venice and Jamaica they must conquer obstacles, answer questions hidden in different locations and ensure they can progress to the next challenge and make it to the end. But The Controller is always watching, and revelling in their discomfort...

“I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure,” says Brian. “As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting. I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle.”

So here’s all you need to know about the series 007’s Road To A Million…

007’s Road To A Million will launch on Prime Video later in 2023.

007’s Road To A Million — how it works

007’s Road To A Million will follow two-person teams as they navigate their way across Bond locations such as the Scottish Highlands, Venice and Jamaica, answering hidden questions as they go in order to progress to the next challenge. The journeys become increasingly difficult, and Brian is always lurking in the shadows, watching and controlling the contestants’ fates. He has up to £1m per couple to give away, but it won’t be easy to win.

James Bond action in 1977 in The Spy Who Loved Me. Will there be a mission to the Alps in 007’s Road To A Million? (Image credit: Alamy)

Is there a trailer for 007’s Road To A Million?

There's no trailer for 007’s Road To A Million just yet, but we'll post here when it arrives from Amazon Prime Video.

More about The Controller, aka Brian Cox.

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession. (Image credit: Macall Polay/HBO)

The Controller of 007’s Road To A Million is Brian Cox who's best known for his award-winning turn as media mogul Logan Roy in the hit series Succession. He’s also starred in movies such as X-Men 2, The Bourne Identity, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Troy, plus TV series including Shetland and The Slap. He played notorious serial killer Hannibal Lector in Manhunter and voiced Death in Good Omens. He is also lending his voice to the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim.