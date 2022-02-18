'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' release date, plot and more

Our first look at concept art for 'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim'.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is a new animated movie set to plunge Tolkien fans back into a climactic battle from Middle-earth's past.

Billed as a companion piece to director Peter Jackson's iconic movie trilogies, The War of the Rohirrim will connect back the original Lord of the Rings movies with "story and artistic elements woven throughout that will reconnect fans to the excitement and cinematic wonder of Middle-earth", according to a WarnerMedia press release.

It's totally separate from the stories set to explored in Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power later this year, and this co-production from New Line Cinema and Warner Bros Animation promises to be another Tolkien treat to look forward to!

Here's everything we know about The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim so far...

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim fans will be pleased to know we already have a release date lined up. The bad news is that the movie has been slated for a theatrical release on Friday, April 12, 2024, so we've got a long wait ahead of us.

'The War of the Rohirrim' plot

Specific plot details for The War of the Rohirrim are being kept under wraps, but when the movie was first announced in June 2021, Warner Bros did reveal a synopsis of sorts, and it will center on the fortress of Helm's Deep which was the site of that climactic battle from The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

The synopsis said: "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim explores and expands the untold story behind the fortress of Helm’s Deep, delving into the life and bloodsoaked times of one of Middle-earth’s most legendary figures; the mighty King of Rohan - Helm Hammerhand."

'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' cast

The voice cast for War of the Rohirrim has not yet been revealed. According to Warner Bros., animation work began last year, and cast announcements are "to be announce imminently".

Who directed 'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim'?

Kenji Kamiyama (Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) has been signed on to direct War of the Rohirrim.

Joseph Chou (producer, Blade Runner: Black Lotus) is producing War of the Rohirrim through his anime studio Sola Entertainment; they have been working on the film since it was announced back in June 2021.

Who else is on the creative team?

Philippa Boyens (part of the Oscar-winning screenwriting team behind The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies) is executive producing the film, with her daughter Phoebe Gittins and her writing partner Arty Papageorgiou writing the screenplay based on a script from Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews.

Richard Taylor (who won Oscars for his work in makeup and visual effects for The Lord of the Rings), Alan Lee (who won an art direction Oscar for the original trilogy) and Tolkien illustrator John Howe are also on board.

'The War of the Rohirrim' trailer

As we still have a two-year wait for War of the Rohirrim, we wouldn't expect to see a trailer for the film anytime soon. As and when one arrives, we'll be sure to update this guide!