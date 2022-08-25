Succession's Brian Cox to confront his 'personal demon' in new documentary about money

Brian Cox has been widely praised for his role as the formidable Logan Roy.

Succession legend Brian Cox is set to front a new documentary about society’s complicated relationship with money, which will air on Channel 5.

The new two-part series is titled Brian Cox: That’s the Way the Money Goes and will follow an investigation into wealth and poverty, while the actor explores his own history growing up before he was a well-known Hollywood actor.

In Succession he plays Logan Roy, patriarch and a billionaire business mogul, but this documentary will see him focusing on money with a much more sympathetic lens than what fans are used to seeing from him!

Brian opened up about his own experience and said: "In this series, I want to find out what money does to you, to me, how it affects all our lives. Whether we have it or we don’t.

"After my father died, my mother discovered his bank had the sum of £10 in it, we were destitute. For me, money is very much my own personal demon. Something I have avoided confronting until now."

Elaborating on his reasons for doing the documentary, he added: "This is a fascinating subject and having lived both ends of the wealth gap, this series will allow me to examine my own relationship with money whilst gaining a deeper understanding of how wealth really affects society today."

Brian Cox's Logan heads up the shady Roy family in HBO hit Succession. (Image credit: HBO)

Meanwhie, Ben Frow, Channel 5’s head of programming, said the broadcaster has been "blessed" to commission such a timely documentary when many people are feeling the effects of the cost of living crisis.

He said: "I mean, how timely is the show now. We have been so blessed. Could we be more on the money at a time of huge financial pressure on peoples’ purses?"

Announcing the news at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Ben added: "To get Brian Cox on Channel 5, it’s impossible. Why would he not go to one of our competitors? But what reassured me... We know we could do that compare and contrast in a warmer, more formatted way."

Brian Cox: That’s the Way the Money Goes does not yet have an air date, but we do know what to expect from the two-part investigative series and that there'll be a wide range of people featured.

So far we know that the actor will visit a soup kitchen in the Bronx, speak with supermodels on the beach in Miami, and visit a billionaire living in one of London’s most expensive houses, so there's plenty to explore.

Brian Cox: That’s the Way the Money Goes is coming soon to Channel 5, but so far we don't know about a US release.

Previous seasons of Succession are available on-demand via HBO Max or Now TV.