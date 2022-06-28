Succession makers tease major plot twists in new series

HBO has teased the first details from the new series of Succession and revealed that production is now underway!

On Monday, June 27, HBO officially confirmed that shooting on Succession season 4 had started. Not only that, but the network also revealed who will be returning for the fourth season of the Emmy Award-winning show and how the upcoming season will follow on from that shocking finale.

*spoilers ahead: if you're not caught up with Succession, don't read on*

As you'd expect, tensions are riding high. New divisions between the members of the Roy family are practically guaranteed to spring up as Logan had prevented Shiv, Kendall and Roman's attempt to veto the sale of the company after Tom had tipped him off.

HBO's logline for the upcoming season reads: "In the ten-episode season four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer.

"The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

All the major players you'd be expecting to see will be back in action, including Logan (Brian Cox), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Connor (Alan Ruck), Greg (Nicholas Braun) and Tom (Matthew Macfadyen).

J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters and Jeannie Berlin are also set to feature, with additional casting to be announced later down the line.

Despite these announcements, HBO has not confirmed when we should expect to see season 4 on our screens, though at least it will be another 10-episode season in keeping with seasons 1 and 2. There was a two-year wait between the premiere episodes of seasons 2 and 3 due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but we're hopeful we won't have to wait nearly as long for the show to return this time around.

Succession season 4 does not have a confirmed release date just yet. Previous seasons of Succession are available to stream right now on HBO Max and on NOW in the UK.