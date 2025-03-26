Netflix adds its answer to The Traitors — and it has a $1 million prize

Netflix has added Million Dollar Secret, a new eight-part reality show that the streamer hopes can match the global success of The Traitors.

Hosted by British comedian Peter Serafinowicz, Netflix has gone all out to make the series a success by offering a $1 million prize, far more than the sum on either the US or UK version of The Traitors. The first three episodes have dropped today [Wednesday, March 26], before the next three arrive on Wednesday, April 2, and the final two on Wednesday, April 9.

Peter Serafinowicz presents

The location is also more glamorous, with the 12 contestants heading to a luxurious lakeside estate in Kelowna, Canada. Each person has a mysterious box in their room.

Netflix teases: "Eleven of them are empty and one contains $1,000,000, and it's for that guest to keep — as long as they keep their identity hidden. Devilish games will reveal clues about the millionaire's identity, and they must do whatever it takes to keep their Million Dollar Secret."

Peter, who famously provided the voice for Darth Maul in Star Wars: Episode 1 — The Phantom Menace, sets the scene in the trailer saying: "Imagine being invited here, finding a million dollars in your room, knowing it's yours to keep, but only if you can hide the fact you’ve won the money. Getting the million dollars is easy. But how far would you be willing to go to keep it? Who is lying?"

The 12 contestants include beverage brand CEO Chris, builder Corey, life coach Jaimi, college professor Phillip, and police officer Samantha.

How does Million Dollar Secret work?

Contestants head a to a glacier to get some ice for a drink in one of the challenges

So, inside each room, the contestant will find a box but only one has $1 million inside. Stop anyone from knowing you have the box with the money in it and you keep the prize. The millionaire will be given "a secret agenda" by the presenter that they can complete and use to help win the game.

All the players participate in a daily activity which should help them find the millionaire. At the nightly dinner, they try to deduce who the millionaire is and vote them out. If the millionaire is thrown out, the million dollars switches to someone else.

The game then sounds a lot like The Traitors, with contestants having to outwit each other. Netflix will no doubt be hoping the bigger prize pool and the fabulous location will draw huge audiences. The release schedule of dropping it in batches of three will they hope increase engagement and make viewers want to put a date in their diary for the next set of episodes.

The challenges on the show look pretty crazy with one of them involving the contestants flying by helicopter to an ancient glacier where they must get presenter Peter the right kind of ice for his drink!

The first three episodes of Million Dollar Secret are on Netflix now.