How to watch Got To Get Out: stream the reality competition show online

There's a new Big Brother rival on screens for fans of reality shows and celebrity face-offs: Got To Get Out is a new competition series which debuts on Friday, April 11.

In Got To Get Out, 20 celebrity contestants are left in a large house, and there's $1 million up for grabs to the first person to leave it. Staying longer in the house increases the prize pot, but also the chance of someone else stealing it first.

Actor Simu Liu hosts with contestants including TV presenter Spencer Pratt, actress Cynthia Bailey and personalities Jill Ashock, Athena Vas and Clare Crawley.

If that sounds right up your street, here's how to watch Got To Get Out when it debuts.



How to watch Got To Get Out in the US

If you live in the US, you'll be able to watch Got To Get Out by streaming it on Hulu.

All ten episodes of the series are expected to come to Hulu on the same day: Friday, April 11, so you won't need to wait to stream any of them.

It costs $9.99 per month to subscribe to Hulu, but that's for the ad-free tier and you'll need to pay $18.99 for ad-free streaming. You can also get access via the Disney Bundle, which costs $1 more per month and also gets you Disney Plus, or via the Hulu with Live TV cord-cutting service which includes a few streaming services as well as live TV channels.



Can you watch Got To Get Out in the UK

If you're a reality competition show fan who lives in the UK, I'm sorry to say but there's no confirmed release date for Got To Get Out in the UK.

Many Hulu shows eventually wind up on Disney Plus but for some, especially non-fiction ones, don't ever end up releasing in the UK. It's very unlikely that the show will stream somewhere else, though.

We'll update this article if there's any change on that front.

How to watch Got To Get Out in Australia

Got To Get Out is set to stream on Disney Plus in Australia, with all episodes being added to the library Friday, April 11.

Thanks to a recent price increase, Disney Plus starts at $15.99 per month or $159.99 for an annual pass.