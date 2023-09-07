Gogglebox legends quit show after 'incredible 10 years'

Two Gogglebox stars have revealed plans to leave the series behind after taking part in the show for an entire decade.

Stephen Webb announced that he and his husband Daniel Lustig had decided not to return for Gogglebox season 22 in an emotional Instagram post earlier today (September 7).

"After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox", Stephen wrote. "We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities.

Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig. (Image credit: Channel 4)

"We would both like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heartwarming show. We are also extremely thankful to the cast and crew, or Gogglebox family as we call them and of course the fans, thank you for all of your love & support over the years", his post read.

Alongside the news, Stephen captioned the post "after an incredible 10 years..." and shared a clip of the reality TV stars together where they thanked their fans from over the years. "We thought we would put out this little video especially for the fans of the show", Stephen said. "Just to say thank you for all your love and support over the years, it has really meant a lot.

"If you do get withdrawal symptoms, we are always available on Netflix", he joked.

Other Gogglebox stars were quick to share their support for the pair in the comments. David and Shirley wrote: "Aww that's upset me and shirley, to think your [sic] finishing but we all take different paths you both take care lots of love dave and shirley".

Sophie (one half of the sibling duo Sophie and Pete) also chimed in to wish them well, writing: "Best of luck to both of you, you'll be greatly missed! lots of love".

This news came just after Gogglebox scored a big win at the 2023 National Television Awards. The show won The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award on Tuesday, September 5, beating Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and The Masked Singer UK.

Gogglebox returns to Channel 4 for season 22 on Friday, September 8 at 9 pm. You can stream past episodes on Channel 4 On Demand.