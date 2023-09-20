Surviving Paradise: release date, trailer, cast, premise and everything we know about the competition series

If you’re someone who is looking forward to Survivor season 45 and have been an avid fan for years, then allow us to introduce the new competition streaming this fall, Surviving Paradise. Similar to the classic show, the new series sees a group of contestants tough it out in the wild, pushing themselves to the limits and forming alliances, all in an effort to win a grand prize. Unlike Survivor, the contestants in the streaming program don’t initially know that’s what they’re gathering to do. Allow us to explain.

Here’s everything we know about Surviving Paradise.

All nine episodes of Surviving Paradise become available to stream on Netflix on Friday, October 20. Make sure you check out what else is new on Netflix.

Surviving Paradise trailer

The trailer certainly reminds us of Survivor in terms of the contestants trying to make it in the wild.

Surviving Paradise premise

Here is a breakdown of how the competition works as outlined by Netflix’s site Tudum:

"Twelve contestants believe they’re about to live it up for a summer at a beautiful villa. But before they can pop any bottles, they’ll have to start at the bottom and survive in the woods without any lavish amenities. Known as the 'outsiders,' the players living in the wilderness will have many opportunities to make a return to the villa, where they’ll then become 'insiders.'

"If the outsiders excel in challenges and secure strong enough alliances, they can be voted back into the resort, where they’ll take an insider’s place — and their chance to compete for the cash prize.”

The grand prize is $100,000.

We will have to wait and see if Surviving Paradise has what it takes to join shows like Selling Sunset, Too Hot to Handle and Love Is Blind on our list of best reality shows on Netflix.

Surviving Paradise cast

Netflix hasn’t officially announced all the competitors, but once they do, we’ll list them here.

How to watch Surviving Paradise

Surviving Paradise is a Netflix original series. Those hoping to watch episodes will need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers several options for would-be subscribers.