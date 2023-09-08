The 10 best reality shows on Netflix ranked

Over the years, Netflix has released some truly captivating programs, and a number of them have been in the reality TV space. These shows have managed to set Twitter on fire, make certain personalities household names and a few have even garnered the streamer some Emmy nominations. With that being said, we started thinking about the top reality shows on Netflix.

Now trying to determine which programs deserve to be mentioned among the best was no easy feat. It was even harder ranking the ones that we did choose and placing one in that top spot. So without further ado, here are the 10 best reality shows on Netflix.

10. Too Hot to Handle

Too Hot too Handle season 5 (Image credit: Netflix)

This show tends to cater to Gen Zers and millennials. While at its core, the series is a dating competition of sorts, the real test is whether or not the contestants can keep their hormones in check and not engage in the usual public displays of affection. With every unsanctioned kiss or spicier action, the season’s jackpot dwindles. So again, Too Hot to Handle is all about willpower and restraint.

Too Hot to Handle season 5 aired in July.

9. Young, Famous & African

Annie, Khanyi and Zari in Young, Famous & African (Image credit: Netflix)

In many ways, the series followed in the footsteps of Bling Empire. Like its predecessor, Young, Famous & African showcases the rich and fabulous lives of a specific culture and friend group. The antics of the newer series are nice to see as they often incorporate various customs of several African nations. Plus, the aesthetics of their fashion choices are top-notch.

Young, Famous & African season 2 aired in May.

8. Last Chance U

Laney Rejzohn Wright, Last Chance U (Image credit: Netflix )

Last Chance U provides that feel-good experience that you can’t help but appreciate. The series features football players in community colleges who are trying their best to shake off past traumas and struggles to reach the next level of their athletic careers. The second-chance stories displayed are rather touching to watch and leave viewers cheering for the success of these young athletes. By the way, spinoff series Last Chance U: Basketball is also worth a watch.

7. Queer Eye

Queer Eye season 7 (Image credit: Netflix)

When Queer Eye got the Netflix reboot treatment, it instantly became a hit among viewers who couldn’t stop watching the heartwarming stories of people whose lives were revitalized with amazing makeovers. Whether it be revamping someone’s closest, modernizing someone’s home or giving them a whole new look, the work that the advisors do for the various people featured in each episode is awe-inspiring.

Queer Eye season 7 became available in May.

6. The Circle

Michelle Buteau, Chaz Lawery and Sam Carmona in The Cirlce (Image credit: Netflix )

The Circle is one of the most unique competition series we’ve seen on the streamer. It utilizes the nuances of social media and allows contestants to hide behind a screen to convince competitors that they’re the most buzzworthy person in the game. Our favorite part is watching the lengths those opting to portray a complete catfish will go to in order to convince people they are who they say they are.

The Circle season 5 ran from December 2022 to January 2023.

5. Bling Empire

Anna Shay and Christine Chiu, Bling Empire (Image credit: Netflix)

Bling Empire was a massive hit the moment it premiered on Netflix. The epic battle between show stars Christine Chiu and the dearly departed Anna Shay was laced with just the right amount of comedic shade that fans couldn’t help but watch. Adding to the entertainment value of the series were the over-the-top parties that demanded straight-off-the-runway looks and of course, bling. Although Bling Empire concluded with season 3, it’s definitely worth a binge for those who have yet to watch.

4. Physical: 100

Physical: 100 (Image credit: Netflix )

The South Korean series follows 100 contestants as they compete in grueling challenges to prove that they are the most physically fit and claim the final cash prize. While strength is an important asset for competitors to have, they need more than muscles if they hope to be the last person standing. Going up against 99 other people is certainly not an easy task.

Physical: 100 season 1 debuted in February.

3. Selling Sunset

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim, Selling Sunset (Image credit: Netflix)

Selling Sunset arguably helped take real estate programming out of the realm of HGTV and placed a spotlight more on the realtors at the heart of deals rather than the homes. With three Emmy nominations and multiple seasons under its belt, the series follows the lifestyle of the fabulous agents of The Oppenheim Group as they sell million-dollar homes and navigate the dramatic dynamics of the office. The agents certainly don’t shy away from conflict with large amounts of money on the line.

Selling Sunset season 6 aired in May.

2. Love Is Blind

Lauren and Cameron, Love Is Blind (Image credit: Netflix)

Love Is Blind has helped revolutionize the reality TV dating space. Unlike shows like The Bachelor, The Bachelorette or Love Island, the contestants brave enough to enter the infamous pods of Love Is Blind initially only have people’s sparkingly personalities to rely on in their search for a mate. While the specific recipe of the show has proved successful for standout couples like Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, other contestants like Shake Chatterjee didn’t find love on the show but instead notoriety for the drama they brought to their respective seasons. The show is also Emmy nominated.

Love Is Blind season 5 premieres in September.

1. The Great British Bake Off (The Great British Baking Show)

Great British Bake Off (Image credit: Channel 4)

This may come as a shocker to some, but The Great British Baking Show has rightfully earned its spot as number one on our list. The baking series is not only soothing to watch as a viewer, but the fact that amateur bakers are whipping up some of the most decadent things we’ve seen on screen is amazing. Not to mention, considering it’s a competition, the competitors are always the most congenial and helpful to one another.

Now we can’t mention this show being our favorite without talking about Paul Hollywood. The King of Bread has served as a staple of the series and offered some sound critique, even when his co-judge changed from Mary Berry to Prue Leith and he’s been paired with different hosts. (We have to say, Noel Fielding is perhaps our favorite host thus far.)

Outside of a pure entertainment value, the show is actually educational. Due to the Great British Baking Show, countless people in the US are using terms like "stodgy" and "soggy bottoms," and now using various techniques in the kitchen that have improved their baking.

The Great British Baking Show collection 10 is now streaming.