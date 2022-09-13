Bling Empire season 3: release date and everything we know about the hit reality series

In what is surely going to be a moment of pure joy for those that have missed seeing Anna Shay’s direct, no-holds-barred approach to life and Kevin Kreider in his attempts to find love, Bling Empire season 3 makes its fabulous debut this fall.

For fans of the series, it may seem like it’s been forever and a day since they last caught up with all the messiness that was going on among this particular friend group. However, in actuality, season 2 premiered just this May. In fact, if we look at the gaps between the first two seasons (which was 16 months), viewers' wait in between seasons this go around is relatively brief. With that said being said, just what can we expect from the series when it returns?

Here’s everything we know about Bling Empire season 3.

Bling Empire makes its highly-anticipated return on Wednesday, October 5, on Netflix.

What is Bling Empire season 3 about?

So far, Netflix has gone on record to say of the new season:

"...Viewers will finally learn why someone’s ex is crawling back with a bouquet of flowers in hand.

"Picking up where we last left LA’s fabulous and (mostly) wealthy Asians, the tension is at an all-time high in this friend group — but that won’t stop them from living their best lives. After a failed fling with Kevin Kreider, Kim Lee is off to Vegas in the upcoming season to continue her successful DJ residency. As for the other cast members, Kane Lim books a major fashion campaign, while Christine Chiu takes Kevin to Paris Fashion Week to help him rekindle an old flame. They don’t call Paris the 'city of love' for nothing."

Knowing this, let’s revisit where the group actually left off. For starters, after Christine attempted to confront Anna over a rumor that still doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, two things came to light. First, the recent tension between the rivals was stirred by Kane’s hand, and for once Christine and Anna seemed in agreement over wanting to take him to task. Second, it was inferred the initial rumor that Christine seemed to hear in regard to Anna’s "threats" came from Jaime Xie. Given Jaime and Anna are close friends, this would be a big betrayal if proven true.

Then there’s Kevin. Despite all of his efforts to prove himself to Kim, he wasn’t able to capture her heart. This was in part again because of Kane’s involvement. Despite Kevin supposedly being Kane’s BFF, Kane was quick to plant a seed in Kim’s mind that Kevin was not to be trusted. The Bling Empire audience will have to see how Kevin is able to proceed in relationships with both of them.

Now in terms of the "ex crawling back," that was Andrew Gray showing up at Anna’s in the season 2 finale. The last time viewers heard of Andrew, his ex Kelly Mi Li was talking about the two’s split. To date, no explanation has been offered in regards to his return, so this will definitely be a must-watch storyline going forward.

Bling Empire season 3 cast

Cast of Bling Empire season 3 (Image credit: Kit Karzen/Netflix)

Over the course of three seasons of the show, a core group has emerged as the focal point and they are expected to remain as such in the coming episodes. Here are the major players of Bling Empire.

Anna Shay

Christine Chiu

Kane Lim

Kevin Kreider

Kim Lee

Kelly Mi Li

Viewers are also familiar with seeing fashion star Jaime Xie on the canvas as well as Christine’s husband, Dr. Gabriel Chiu. Additionally, Don and Mimi Morris were introduced last season along with Dorothy Wang, but as of now, we can only confirm Don and Mimi will be featured in the new episodes.

Bling Empire season 3 trailer

Netflix hasn’t yet released a trailer for the new season, but when the streaming giant does, we’ll be sure to include it here.

How to watch Bling Empire

Bling Empire is a Netflix original series. Those interested in watching need to have a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers a few different subscription options for those looking to join the platform.