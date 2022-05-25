Bling Empire’s Kevin Kreider: his career, net worth and current girlfriend

After two seasons of the reality show Bling Empire, much of Kevin Kreider’s real-life persona remains a mystery to most viewers. We know he was born in South Korea, raised in Pennsylvania and had a failed attempt at a relationship with Kim Lee thanks to Kane. However, we do not know much about his career. Is he still modeling? This leads us to his estimated net worth. While we figured he’s not an heir or heiress like most of the people on Bling Empire, he doesn’t go into detail about his true fortune. Plus, has he finally found a girlfriend that’s not his cast member?

Here’s what we know about Kevin Kreider?

What is Kevin Kreider's career?

Starting with his career, Kevin fans will be happy to know that he’s actually been cast in the upcoming movie Asian Persuasion. As reported in Variety (opens in new tab), the film is being directed by three-time Tony-Award and Grammy-winning producer Jhett Tolentino and follows a chef trying to marry off his ex-wife as a way for him to stop paying alimony. Kevin is going to show his funny side as the movie is slated as a romantic comedy.

You may be surprised to learn that the film is one of several onscreen credits on Kevin’s resume. Before Bling Empire, Kevin starred in the 2019 documentary The Ugly Model, was featured in the TV series Kat Loves LA and was in the TV mini-series Dating After College.

Outside of being in front of the camera, Kevin has branched out and started the company Be More Matcha (opens in new tab). The business claims to sell "the best matcha supplement for more natural energy."

If you’re wondering if this jack of all trades still does modeling work, according to his website, the answer is yes.

What is Kevin Kreider's net worth?

With his several gigs, there have been assumptions made about Kevin Kreider's net worth. There are currently rumors floating around that he’s worth upwards of $10 million. Kevin himself exclusively debunked this myth in an interview with E News (opens in new tab). While we couldn’t find more accurate information in regards to his net worth, it seems unlikely a multi-millionaire would claim to have lived in an apartment with roommates and only paid $1,000 a month.

Who is Kevin Kreider's girlfriend?

So what about Kevin’s love life?

Unfortunately, we can’t tell if Kevin is off the market or still single and ready to mingle. We combed through his social media and couldn’t find any photos on his profile with kissy faces. However, what we do know is that he and Kim appear to no longer be in that romantic space.

In fact, while talking to Today (opens in new tab), Kevin confirmed as much and stated he was in New York while Kim was living out in Las Vegas. But since he’s in New York, we wonder if there’s a possibility that he and season 2 castmate Dorothy Wang will find their way to each other.

What are fans saying about Kevin Kreider?

Out of curiosity, we looked to see how Bling Empire fans felt about Kevin in season 2. Check out what they’re saying.

To have a sweet guy like Kevin, plan a whole date with a private chef and for Kim to stand him up like that was so heartbreaking to see #BlingEmpire pic.twitter.com/ai8K20YFVSMay 21, 2022 See more

Kevin on Bling Empire >>> I need them to stop treating him like musty dim sum.May 24, 2022 See more

Kevin being in every scene >>> #BlingEmpireMay 16, 2022 See more

i've never seen a faker relationship than kim and kevin on bling empireMay 23, 2022 See more

Am I the only one who doesn’t like how they treat Kevin ? How they make jokes about him not being as rich as them ? That bothers me #BlingEmpireMay 21, 2022 See more

So Kevin is doing all of the apologizing and Kane isnt showing any accountability. That's frustrating. #BlingEmpire #BlingEmpireS2May 16, 2022 See more

Learn more about another Bling Empire season 2 standout, Don Morris.