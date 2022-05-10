Bling Empire season 2: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Bling Empire season 2 is back with both endless drama and glamour.

After the success of its first season, Bling Empire season 2 is returning once again to follow the glamorous lives of wealthy Asian-American socialites in Los Angeles.

Bling Empire was first released on Netflix in January 2021 and now, we’re in for more opulence, luxury and never-ending drama as the uber-rich gang prepare themselves to flaunt their epic sports cars and finest jewelry.

And of course, they always make sure to fit a huge party into their schedules!

Here’s everything we know about Bling Empire season 2…

Bling Empire season 2 will be available to watch on Netflix on Friday, May 13 in both the UK and the US.

Who is in the cast of Bling Empire season 2?

The majority of the season one cast will be returning for season 2, including Christine Chiu, Kevin Kreider, Kelly Mi Li, Kane Lim, Kim Lee, Gabriel Chiu, Anna Shay, Jaime Xie and Guy Tang.

Sadly, power couple Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee will not be returning for the upcoming season after they announced their departure from the show to focus on their family and other businesses.

However, the good news is that two new cast members will be joining the show as reality star Dorothy Wang, along with social media influencer and philanthropist Mimi Morris are set to introduce their stylish lives.

Bling Empire season 2 sees the majority of the original cast return. (Image credit: Netflix)

What is the plot of Bling Empire season 2?

Bling Empire documents the lavish lives of a group of wealthy Asian-American friends who live in Los Angeles.

As they parade the glitz and glamour of their luxurious lifestyles, while attending the most popular events wearing the most expensive clothes, behind it all is endless drama.

Relationships were made and broken during season one as we saw Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee get engaged, meanwhile Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray ended theirs.

So, in season 2 we can expect more fiery drama as we catch up on where the Bling Empire cast are now.

An official synopsis from Netflix reads: “Los Angeles’s beloved uber-rich Asians are back with even more luxury, glamor and crazy. This season, a romance between Kevin and Kim percolates, Cherie and Jessey’s relationship is questioned, and as Kane and Kevin’s best bud friendship is tested, Beverly Hills’ rivaling queens, Christine and Anna, put a new twist on the art of social warfare. But through it all, the one thing these friends hold dearest to their hearts is their love for each other…and of course, impeccable style.”

Is there a trailer?

Yes! You can watch the trailer below where we're already being introduced into the never-ending drama of the feisty group...