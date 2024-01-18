Love Is Blind season 6: release date, cast and everything we know about the Netflix reality series

Raise your golden goblets, it's time for Love Is Blind season 6. The hit Netflix show has amassed quite the viewership over the years, and with each season the reality TV series becomes a trending topic on social media and among friend circles.

Fans will recall that in Love Is Blind season 4, Irina and Micah caused a stir for their antics while in the pods and the Marshall/Jackie/Josh love triangle provoked a great deal of drama and chaos. Then as Love Is Blind season 5 rolled around, viewers couldn't stop talking about Uche and Lydia as their relationship prior to their time together in the pods led to its share of controversy.

So what's in store for Love Is Blind season 6? Here's everything we know about it.

Like with seasons before, Love Is Blind season 6 episodes will roll out over the course of a few weeks. The first six episodes of the new season premiere on Wednesday, February 14, on Netflix, with the remaining episodes becoming available on the streaming service in the weeks that follow.

Here is the full release schedule for season 6:

February 14 : Love Is Blind season 6 episodes 1-6

: Love Is Blind season 6 episodes 1-6 February 21 : Love Is Blind season 6 episodes 7-9

: Love Is Blind season 6 episodes 7-9 February 28 : Love Is Blind season 6 episodes 10-11

: Love Is Blind season 6 episodes 10-11 March 6: Love Is Blind season 6 episode 12 (finale)

Love Is Blind premise

At the heart of the series, Love Is Blind is a dating reality TV series that uses a social experiment to help singles find partners they're willing say "I do" to.

Each season sees a group of men and women gather together in apartments separated by gender. The dating process sees them go on blind dates in the infamous pods, where they won't be able to see the person they're getting to know, forcing them to rely on good conversation and spoken intimacy to build bonds.

Only after a pair has decided to get engaged will they be able to finally see each other face to face. That's when the real work begins as couples will have to balance their physical expectations with the person they've blindly been speaking with. Plus, they'll have to try and blend their lives together, which can always be complicated.

In the end, pairs will have to decide if love is truly blind and get married or call off their engagement to go their separate ways.

Vanessa and Nick Lachey return for season 6 to host.

Where is the Love Is Blind season 6 cast from?

In season 6, the show singles are based in Charlotte, N.C.

Love Is Blind season 6 cast

Here is a video introducing show fans to the Love Is Blind season 6 cast memebers.

We've also provided a list of the cast below.

Love Is Blind season 6 women:

Brittany

Alejandra

Amber Desiree "AD"

Mackenzie

Amy C

Sarah Ann

Danette

Sunni

Laura

Jessica

Danielle

Chelsea

Amy

Amber

Ashley

Love Is Blind season 6 men:

Matthew

Kenneth

Austin

Jamal

Jimmy

Vicnce

Clay

Nolan

Trevor

Drake

Ariel

Jeramey

Deion

Ben

Johnny

Love Is Blind season 6 trailer

How to watch Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind is a Netflix original series. If you're interested in watching episodes, you’ll need a Netflix subscription. Currently, the streaming service offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.