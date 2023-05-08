Young, Famous & African season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the series

In the wake of Netflix canceling both Bling Empire and Bling Empire New York, reality TV watchers should rejoice knowing that Young, Famous & African season 2 is here. Similar to the former two shows, Young, Famous & African follows the fabulous lives of a group of friends use to a lavish lifestyle. However, what sets the series apart, is that the cast is made up of well-known people from various countries throughout the continent of Africa.

Now in its sophomore season, the show is taking things up a notch with some additions to the cast, as well as some surprising beefs. What else is going on in the new episodes?

Here’s everything we know about Young, Famous & African season 2.

Young, Famous & African season 2 premieres on Friday, May 19 on Netflix. Coincidentally, this day also marks the return of Selling Sunset season 6.

Young, Famous & African season 2 trailer

Looking at the trailer, season 2 is definitely not short on drama. It also appears that season 1 besties Swanky and Annie are on the outs. Check out the video clip below.

Young, Famous & African season 2 premise

Here is the official synopsis for the series:

"Young, Famous & African returns, following a group of glitzy and affluent media personalities from across the continent. All Kings and Queens of their fields, these jet setters see their relationships tested as new cast members crash the party.”

Young, Famous & African season 2 cast

Returning to the show to have a good time and perhaps shake things up a bit are the following season 1 cast members:

Khanyi Mbau (actress)

Diamond Platnumz (musician)

Zari "The Boss Lady" (socialite)

Annie Macaulay-Idibia (model/actress)

Innocent "2baba" Idibia (musician)

Nadia Nakai (rapper)

Swanky Jerry (fashion designer)

Naked DJ (DJ/radio host)

Kayleigh Schwark (model/footballer)

Andile Ncube (reality show host)

The series’ vets are joined this season by newbies Bonang Matheba (television and radio host), Fantana (musician), Luis Munana (model/TV presenter), Sebabatso Mothibi (model) and Rosette Ncwana (actress).

How to watch Young, Famous & African

Young, Famous & African is a Netflix Original series. As such, those hoping to watch episodes as they air need a subscription to Netflix. Currently, the streamer offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.