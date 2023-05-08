Young, Famous & African season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the series
The show returns with a little more fabulous and a lot more drama.
In the wake of Netflix canceling both Bling Empire and Bling Empire New York, reality TV watchers should rejoice knowing that Young, Famous & African season 2 is here. Similar to the former two shows, Young, Famous & African follows the fabulous lives of a group of friends use to a lavish lifestyle. However, what sets the series apart, is that the cast is made up of well-known people from various countries throughout the continent of Africa.
Now in its sophomore season, the show is taking things up a notch with some additions to the cast, as well as some surprising beefs. What else is going on in the new episodes?
Here’s everything we know about Young, Famous & African season 2.
Young, Famous & African season 2 release date
Young, Famous & African season 2 premieres on Friday, May 19 on Netflix. Coincidentally, this day also marks the return of Selling Sunset season 6.
Young, Famous & African season 2 trailer
Looking at the trailer, season 2 is definitely not short on drama. It also appears that season 1 besties Swanky and Annie are on the outs. Check out the video clip below.
Young, Famous & African season 2 premise
Here is the official synopsis for the series:
"Young, Famous & African returns, following a group of glitzy and affluent media personalities from across the continent. All Kings and Queens of their fields, these jet setters see their relationships tested as new cast members crash the party.”
Young, Famous & African season 2 cast
Returning to the show to have a good time and perhaps shake things up a bit are the following season 1 cast members:
- Khanyi Mbau (actress)
- Diamond Platnumz (musician)
- Zari "The Boss Lady" (socialite)
- Annie Macaulay-Idibia (model/actress)
- Innocent "2baba" Idibia (musician)
- Nadia Nakai (rapper)
- Swanky Jerry (fashion designer)
- Naked DJ (DJ/radio host)
- Kayleigh Schwark (model/footballer)
- Andile Ncube (reality show host)
The series’ vets are joined this season by newbies Bonang Matheba (television and radio host), Fantana (musician), Luis Munana (model/TV presenter), Sebabatso Mothibi (model) and Rosette Ncwana (actress).
How to watch Young, Famous & African
Young, Famous & African is a Netflix Original series. As such, those hoping to watch episodes as they air need a subscription to Netflix. Currently, the streamer offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.
Most Popular
By Laura Morgan
By Martin Shore