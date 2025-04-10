Pop the Balloon Live: release date, trailer, host and everything we know about the dating series

Pop the Balloon or Find Love has been the speed-dating-like show storming YouTube and created by Bolia Matundu and Arlette Amuli. Now the series is making a splash on a bigger platform in a retooled version appropriately titled, Pop the Balloon Live. While Matundu and Amuli serve as executive producers on the new series, Amuli has passed along hosting duties to Insecure alum and Emmy nominee, Yvonne Orji (although Amuli will continue to host Pop the Balloon or Find Love).

So, want to know how else the new series will distinguish itself from its predecessor? Here’s everything we know about Pop the Balloon Live.

As suggested in its title, Pop the Balloon Live is a live show that airs every Thursday at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on Netflix starting April 10. Those hoping to watch the series need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers several options for would-be subscribers.

Pop the Balloon Live host

Once again, Yvonne Orji hosts Pop the Balloon Live. Orji became a familiar face in Hollywood thanks to her Emmy-nominated role as Molly in Insecure. The comedian and actress has also starred in other things like The Blackening, Vacation Friends and Vacation Friends 2.

Pop the Balloon Live premise

Here is a brief description of how the show works by Netflix’s Tudum :

"For those just popping in, here’s how it works: In each episode, singles line up, and other participants ‘pop the balloon’ of anyone they’re not feeling — instantly eliminating them from the dating pool. Sparks fly, feelings flare, but one thing’s for sure: When your balloon pops, so does your shot at love. With its live format, the Netflix version promises even more drama, dilemmas, and raw, unfiltered romance — all streamed as it happens."

Additionally, while it’s been said that “everyday daters” are participating in the series, there are a few reality TV stars who are also throwing their hat in the ring with the hopes of finding love. The reality star lineup includes Johnny Bananas (The Challenge), Zaina Sesay (The Ultimatum) and Chase DeMoor (Too Hot to Handle).

Pop the Balloon Live trailer

Given this is a live show, a trailer wasn’t released prior to the show’s debut. However, check out this official teaser describing what you can look forward to seeing.