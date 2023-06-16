Like always, with the summer months comes some summer blockbuster movies, and this year sees The Blackening joining the ranks. The horror comedy follows a group of friends as they head off to a cabin in the woods to celebrate Juneteenth and reconnect with one another. Unfortunately for them, they're met with a series of uncanny events that terrify them in the process.

Helping to bring this funny, yet slightly horrific, tale to life is The Blackening cast, which features the comedic chops of Insecure's Yvonne Orji, Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah and Harlem actress Grace Byers. Additionally, Dewayne Perkins (The Upshaws) not only stars in the movie but he co-wrote it with Tracy Oliver, who had her hand in Girls Trip, Harlem and the First Wives Club series.

So where can you watch The Blackening right now? Keep reading to find out.

How to watch The Blackening in movie theaters

The Blackening is making its nationwide debut in the US via an exclusive run in movie theaters on Friday, June 16. Those hoping to catch the film in the UK will have to wait a little longer as it doesn't debut in cinemas until August 25.

To locate where The Blackening is playing near you, be sure to check the websites of your local movie theaters or head over to Fandango , which shows you where films are playing in your greater area.

Looking for a way to get deals on your trips to the movies? Take a peek at our guide on movie theater subscription and membership programs , which highlights movie theater chains in the US and UK offering various deals on discounted and free tickets, as well as specials on concessions.

Is The Blackening streaming?

No, The Blackening is not currently streaming on any platforms and we currently don't have a timetable for when the film will hit a streamer. However, as more information about the streaming release rollout comes to light, we can pass along the update, including concrete information on which platform the film lands.

Additionally, we're waiting to hear when The Blackening may become available to rent or purchase via digital on-demand.

What else should you know about The Blackening?

As of publication, The Blackening had an 81% "Fresh" Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes . Here is the official synopsis of the movie:

"The Blackening centers around a group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a twisted killer. Forced to play by his rules, the friends soon realize this ain't no motherf****** game. Directed by Tim Story (Ride Along, Think Like A Man, Barbershop) and screenplay and screen story by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip, Harlem) & Dewayne Perkins (The Amber Ruffin Show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), The Blackening skewers genre tropes and poses the sardonic question: if the entire cast of a horror movie is Black, who dies first?"

Check out the trailer below.