Bling Empire: New York — everything we know about the spinoff reality series

For those that haven’t gotten enough of the shade, fabulosity and drama featured in Bling Empire, here’s some good news. Bling Empire: New York is heading to Netflix and features someone very familiar. As fans of the original show, we have to ask, how will this new iteration compare given it's on a new coast featuring a new cast? (Well, not all new)

It’s easy to imagine, for example, that the insults between these fresh faces will be even shadier. After all, it’s not like New Yorkers have a stellar reputation for holding their tongues. Also, based on the first official teaser, one has to wonder how well the new cast knows one another. Some of the people featured didn’t seem particularly close.

Anyway, here’s everything we know about Bling Empire: New York.

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for Bling Empire: New York, but the streamer promises the show is coming soon. Once that information becomes available, we’ll include it here.

Who is in the Bling Empire: New York cast?

Jumping from the flagship series in Los Angeles to the new spinoff is none other than Dorothy Wang. Bling Empire fans will remember that she appeared in season 2 as a friend of Jaime Xie and Christine Chiu, and as an opponent to Kane Lim. Dorothy is not a novice to reality television having also been featured in Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, Famously Single and Fetch Me a Date.

Also starring in the New York cast are Tina Leung, Lynn Ban, Blake Abbie, Stephen Hung, Deborah Hung and Richard Chang.

What is Bling Empire: New York about?

Here is an official synopsis of the new series:

"Meet a fresh group of wealthy, sophisticated and hilarious Asian-Americans from New York City, where the quality of real estate is measured by address, not acreage. Conversations are direct, not coded. And competition — for love, for money and for power – is fierce. Billionaires, CEOs and fashion icons — it’s a city where you can be anything you want to be."

Bling Empire: New York trailer

Netflix hasn’t officially released a trailer, but it has graced us with a teaser. From what we can gather, the series looks promising. Perhaps the only thing missing is the Queen Bee, Anna Shay. Take a look for yourself.

How to watch Bling Empire: New York

