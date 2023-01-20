Bling Empire New York's Dorothy Wang: her family, career, net worth and current boyfriend

When Dorothy Wang returned to the world of reality TV in Bling Empire season 2, many fans were excited to see her spar with residential pot stirrer Kane Lim. They didn't mind seeing her call him out on his behavior in front of fellow castmate Jaime Xie and they anticipated she had great things in store for a season 3 stint. However, that was not in the cards, as Dorothy packed her bags to move to New York. Fortunately for those that love seeing her on screen, her East Coast escapades have been documented in the spinoff series Bling Empire New York.

Now as with most reality stars, Dorothy hasn't always shared everything about her life in front of the camera (or perhaps she did and the footage didn't make it past editing). Either way, we did a little research to discover more about Dorothy's family, career, net worth and dating life. Here's everything we found out.

Who is Dorothy Wang's family?

It probably comes as no surprise that Dorothy Wang comes from a wealthy family. Her dad, Roger Wang, is a self-made billionaire with an estimated net worth of roughly $2.5 billion according to Forbes (opens in new tab). In the 1990s, he launched the Golden Eagle International Group, which was a business that specialized largely in real estate development as well as automotive care. He later added the Golden Eagle Retail Group to his empire, which operates department stores selling high-end cosmetics, jewelry, shoes, apparel and household products.

Dorothy's mother Vivine Wang has spent a great deal of time helping her husband Roger establish his businesses, while also doing philanthropic work. Additionally, in terms of siblings, the star has a sister named Janice, who also holds a position in the family business.

Dorothy Wang on Bling Empire: New York (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

What is Dorothy Wang's career?

Most people recognize Dorothy as a reality star. She was front and center in the E! Network show #Richkids of Beverly Hills and later appeared in Famously Single before jumping onto the Bling Empire canvas.

However, in addition to being an onscreen talent, she is also a licensed real estate agent. As a matter of fact, she once interviewed to work with Buying Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky at his firm The Agency.

You may also be interested to know that Dorothy manages a website (opens in new tab) where she shares her "insatiable passion for travel along with insider tips on how to truly experience" her favorite destinations around the world. So if traveling more was on your list of New Year's resolutions, the site is worth checking out.

What is Dorothy Wang's net worth?

Although her father is a multi-billionaire, estimates put Dorothy's net worth around $10 million. We'd say being a millionaire certainly helps support her love of flying across the globe.

Dorothy Wang on Bling Empire: New York (Image credit: Netflix)

Who is Dorothy Wang’s boyfriend?

We're afraid we don't have conclusive news here. Doing a dive into Dorothy's Instagram, it doesn't appear she's posted about a significant other and we haven't seen any romantic heart eyes under her posts. What we did notice is that in addition to traveling, she has a love for some good food. Take a look for yourself.

Bling Empire New York is now streaming on Netflix.