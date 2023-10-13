Selling Sunset season 7: release date, cast, premise, trailer and everything we know

Selling Sunset season 7 is back as the glamorous female realtors of The Oppenheim Group return with fresh feuds, mega mansions and explosive scandals.

The drama of Selling Sunset season 6 had fans hooked with Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young entangled in fiery confrontations. They weren't the only warring women as Chelsea Lazkani and newcomer Bre Tiesi also had their own beef.

Meanwhile, Chrishell was the center of attention following the breakdown of her relationship with her boss Jason Oppenheim.

After emotional breakdowns, an eventful baby shower and a worrying health revelation, we haven't got long to wait until we get more workplace drama — especially after watching the new trailer!

Here's everything we know about Selling Sunset season 7...

Amanza Smith, Chrishell Strause, Jason Oppenheim, Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani in Selling Sunset season 7. (Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Selling Sunset season 7 will be released on Netflix on Friday, November 3.

Netflix announced the news on Twitter by sharing the official promo poster along with the caption: "Do you spy drama in that reflection? Selling Sunset returns November 3!"

Selling Sunset season 7 cast

The realtors returning for Selling Sunset season 7 are Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani, Mary Fitzgerald and Oppenheim bosses Brett and Jason Oppenheim.

Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young, who joined the show in season 6, will be back for more drama and Jason's girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nirk will also make an appearance.

However, realtors Heather Rae El Moussa and Davina Potratz are noticeably absent from the new season.

Davina wasn't featured in the trailer or promo poster and it's not known if she will appear in the upcoming season.

In an interview with E! News in March, Heather revealed that she was on maternity leave during filming after giving birth to her son Tristan and was yet to hear back about returning to the show.

Heather Rae El Moussa was pregnant during season 6. (Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

She said: “Season 7 is filming right now, but I've been off on maternity leave and I've been excited to get back to work. So far I have not been called back. It's been a little frustrating. So [I'm] not sure what's been going on."

On Instagram, Heather confirmed that she will appear in "a few episodes" of the new season, but won't be part of the main cast.

Posting a selfie and promo picture of the cast, she joked: “Looks like I got pushed in the water… its a good thing I can swim! Congrats to my girls on S7! 💗 You may see me in a few episodes…..”

Selling Sunset season 7 premise

The trailer hints at plenty more drama in store, with new fights and ongoing arguments set to erupt in season 7.

Chelsea and Bre are still clashing after Chelsea voiced her concerns about Bre raising a child with Nick Cannon, who has 12 children.

Meanwhile, Chrishell and Nicole's friction seems to have faded into the background as conflict arises between Chrishell and Jason's girlfriend Marie-Lou.

While the pair have lunch together, Marie-Lou says: "I just feel like maybe there’s feelings left," as Chrishell abruptly replies, "I’m losing brain cells on this conversation," and storms off from the table.

However, Nicole did threaten legal action against Chrishell after she accused her of being a drug addict in season 6, which could be revisited in season 7.

Chrishell Stause and Marie-Lou Nirk beef at the lunch table. (Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Some cast members from Selling the OC, including Gio Helou, also make an appearance in the new season as both offices attend a dinner party where Jason suggests that the Sunset agents are slacking against the OC group.

Chrishell admits that she's struggling to balance her work life and social settings in the trailer, while we may also get more insight into her relationship with Australian rapper G Flip.

Although Heather doesn't feature in the trailer, we did follow her pregnancy journey throughout season 6 so it's possible that the show might document her new life as a mother after the birth of her baby boy.

Also in the trailer are many sale celebrations, a catalogue of huge homes, a new office and the typical office gossip.

Is there a trailer?

You can watch the trailer below, teasing all the explosive drama to come...