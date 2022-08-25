Who is Gio from Selling the OC? Meet the breakout star from the show

If you haven’t heard by now, Netflix has a new real estate-based reality show on its hands, Selling the OC. Adam DiVello, the executive producer behind Selling Tampa and the smash-hit Selling Sunset, brings forth the next series in his Selling franchise in hopes the new project can capture similar success. As fans get to experience the new series for the first time, one cast member that seems to be garnering a lot of attention is realtor Gio Helou.

Without giving away any spoilers for those that haven’t tuned in yet, we’ll just say Gio is a personality that may be a bit misunderstood if you form an opinion of him based on the first episode. Take a look at what fans are saying about him so far.

Thinking Gio would be the obnoxious, troublestarter from the introduction in episode 1 to really being the professional, mature, caring husband and worker in Selling The OC. #sellingoc pic.twitter.com/VxLu6YGT3SAugust 24, 2022 See more

Everyone in selling the OC bar Rose, Jarvis and Gio are literally arseholes. Alex Hall and Polly are the most vile humans I’ve ever seen on TV #SellingTheOCAugust 24, 2022 See more

Jarvis, Rose, Gio and Austin are the only ones that make sense on Selling The OC. #SellingTheOC #sellingoc pic.twitter.com/fPHqQfwp4YAugust 24, 2022 See more

So just who is Gio? Well, we did a little research and here’s what we found out.

Where is Selling the OC's Gio from?

The realtor is actually a native of Southern California. His longtime personal experience with the area no doubt serves him well in his line of work. Looking to his bio on the Oppenheim Group Real Estate (opens in new tab) website, he currently resides in Newport Beach, Calif.

What is Gio’s role in The Oppenheim Group?

Again referring to his work bio, Gio is a realtor associate at the firm, specializing in "high-end properties in prestigious beachfront enclaves." He was actually one of the first people recruited to fill an agent position with the company in the Orange County office.

On an interesting note, when referring to his first impression of co-owner of the firm, Jason Oppenheim, Gio told People (opens in new tab), "We immediately hit it off since we were sporting the same Rolex... the rest is history."

Who is Gio’s wife from Selling the OC?

Gio is married to Tiffany Helou. Judging by her Instagram (opens in new tab)profile, two things are instantly noticeable. First, she appears to absolutely love her husband. Second, she seems to be a pretty avid traveler.

Who is Gio’s mom from Selling the OC?

Gio’s mom Lisa Helou also appears in Selling the OC; and for two good reasons. Not only is she the mother of Gio, but she’s also a realtor associate at The Oppenheim Group. She’s actually held her real estate license since 1976, according to the company site, and her husband, Carl, is a residential builder. Sounds like she probably has more experience in the industry than her son.

What is an interesting fact about Gio from Selling the OC?

Gio from Selling the OC (Image credit: Netflix)

Gio is more than just a realtor. Apparently, listed on his resume is producer of an award-winning documentary. Unfortunately, an IMDb search didn’t quite yield any results for Gio Helou, so we can’t say exactly which film.

Additionally, the realtor is fascinated by fast cars and retro motorcycles. Check out his Instagram (opens in new tab) and TikTok (opens in new tab) to gain some more insight into the man behind the series.

Make sure you’ve watched Selling the OC season 1 now streaming on Netflix.