Selling the OC: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Selling Sunset spinoff

As fans impatiently wait for Selling Sunset season 6 of the series, Netflix hopes to satisfy their appetite in the interim with the new spinoff Selling the OC. While the series zeroes in on a new area and a whole new crop of ambitious realtors, the brokerage firm at the heart of the cast is a familiar one, The Oppenheim Group. That’s right, both Jason and Brett Oppenheim are back as they attempt to launch their second office in Newport Beach, Calif.

So just what can the would-be audience expect of the new series? Well, show creator Adam DiVello tells the Netflix-owned site Tudum (opens in new tab):

"The cast is just wild, right from the jump; they don’t hold back. They don’t have any filters. They say what they’re thinking. And it’s a very drama-filled season."

Sounds like viewers are in for quite the entertaining ride.

Here’s everything we know about Selling the OC.

Selling the OC premieres on Wednesday, August 24, on Netflix. The season consists of eight 30-minute episodes.

What is Selling the OC about?

Netflix describes the spinoff series as the following:

"The Oppenheim Group expands to Orange County, where an all-new real estate team shows off lavish oceanfront listings and big personalities make waves."

It’s worth noting that unlike its predecessor Selling Sunset, Selling the OC features a cast of both men and women.

Selling the OC cast

Meet the Selling the OC cast. Here’s a fun fact: there are a total of three Alexandras in this debut season of the series. Let's hope two out of the three go by other names on the show so we viewers won't be confused.

Image 1 of 12 Austin Victoria, Selling the OC season 1 (Image credit: Netflix ) Image 1 of 12

Sean Palmieri, Selling the OC season 1 (Image credit: Netflix ) Image 1 of 12

Brandi Marshall, Selling the OC season 1 (Image credit: Netflix ) Image 1 of 12

Gio Helou, Selling the OC season 1 (Image credit: Netflix ) Image 1 of 12

Kayla Cardona, Selling the OC season 1 (Image credit: Netflix ) Image 1 of 12

Lauren Shortt, Selling the OC season 1 (Image credit: Netflix ) Image 1 of 12

Polly Brindle, Selling the OC season 1 (Image credit: Netflix ) Image 1 of 12

Tyler Stanaland, Selling the OC season 1 (Image credit: Netflix ) Image 1 of 12

Alexandra Jarvis, Selling the OC season 1 (Image credit: Netflix ) Image 1 of 12

Alexandra Rose, Selling the OC season 1 (Image credit: Netflix ) Image 1 of 12

Alexandra Hall, Selling the OC season 1 (Image credit: Netflix ) Image 1 of 12

Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim, Selling the OC season 1 (Image credit: Nino Munoz/Netflix ) Image 1 of 12



Selling the OC trailer

We have to say, the coed casting decision may have been a good one, as the series looks quite entertaining based on the trailer. The show definitely comes across as an adult version of Laguna Beach, which comes as no surprise given Adam DiVello developed both franchises.

How to watch Selling the OC

Selling the OC is a Netflix original series. Those hoping to catch the series will need to have a subscription to the streaming giant. Currently, Netflix offers a few different subscription options.