The Couple Next Door: cast, plot, first looks and everything you need to know

The Couple Next Door explores suburban claustrophobia and the consequences of chasing your darkest desires, so this will be an emotional rollercoaster of a drama on Channel 4 and STARZ. Set in the UK, it stars Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson and Harry Potter actor Alfred Enoch as Evie and Pete, a couple who move into an upscale neighbourhood. They grow close to their neighbours Danny and Becka (Sam Heughan and Jessica De Gouw) and on one fateful night they become sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever.

The Couple Next Door

Sam Heughan as nosey neighbour Danny. (Image credit: Channel 4)

The Couple Next Door will launch in the UK on Channel 4 in Autumn 2023 and also become available on STARZ in the US and Canada, as well as Lionsgate+, their international premium streaming service in Latin America, including Brazil.



Is there a trailer for The Couple Next Door?

Not yet but we do have some first-look pictures of The Couple Next Door taken on set which you can see on this article. If a trailer drops, we’ll add it to this page.

The Couple Next Door plot

When Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Pete (Alfred Enoch) move into a posh neighbourhood they find themselves in a world of nosey neighbours and battles for status. They make friends with the couple next door, traffic cop Danny (Sam Heughan) and his yoga teacher wife Becka (Jessica De Gouw) and the two couples become increasingly close. Then one night, the sexual tension bubbles over and the consequences look set to last a lifetime.

Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Pete (Alfred Enoch) in The Couple Next Door. (Image credit: Channel 4)

The Couple Next Door cast — Eleanor Tomlinson as Evie

Playing Evie in The Couple Next Door is Eleanor Tomlinson who shot to fame as Demelza in the hit series Poldark. She’s also starred in The Outlaws, Jack the Giant Slayer, The White Queen and The Nevers. Earlier this year she played Tess in A Small Light, about the people who risked their lives to hide Anne Frank and her family.

Eleanor Tomlinson as Demelza in Poldark with Aidan Turner as Ross. (Image credit: BBC)

Alfred Enoch as Pete

Playing Pete in The Couple Next Door is Alfred Enoch, best known as Dean Thomas in the Harry Potter movies. He’s also starred in This Christmas, Foundation, How to Get Away with Murder, The Fall Of Troy, The Critic and A Picture of Dorian Gray.

Alfred Enoch in How To Get Away With Murder. (Image credit: Sky)

Sam Heughan as Danny

Sam Heughan, who plays Danny, is known for his role as Jamie Fraser in the hit period drama Outlander. He’s also been in Island at War, Suspect, To Olivia, Love Again, Doctors and A Very British Scandal.

Same Heughan and Jessica De Gouw as Danny and Becka. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Jessica De Gouw as Becka

Danny's partner Becka in played by Jessica De Gouw, who stars in the series Arrow and has had roles in The Secrets She Keeps. Pennyworth, The Portable Door, Dracula, The Hunting and The Crown.

Who else is starring in The Couple Next Door?

Also starring in The Couple Next Door are Stephanie Street (Holby City), Katie Clarkson-Hill (Hanna), Deirdre Mullins (The Drowning) and Robert Whitelock (Becoming Elizabeth).

Behind the scenes, locations and more on The Couple Next Door?

Filming of The Couple Next Door took place in 2023 in Leeds and Belgium. Jo McGrath, Walter Iuzzolino, Alison Kee serve as executive producers and the producer is Jen Burnet.

Produced by Eagle Eye Drama (Suspect, Professor T, Before We Die), The Couple Next Door was commissioned for Channel 4 by Rebecca Holdsworth, Drama Commissioning Editor. Karen Bailey, EVP of Programming is the executive overseeing The Couple Next Door for STARZ.