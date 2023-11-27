How to watch The Couple Next Door online or on TV

With all six episodes of new thriller The Couple Next Door available to watch in the UK from Monday, November 27, there's no excuse not to get yourself caught up in the dark, sexy drama that's going to have everybody talking.

You can watch The Couple Next Door for FREE in the UK on the Channel 4 streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch The Couple Next Door on Channel 4 from anywhere with a VPN.

The couple in question are Danny (Sam Heughan) and Becka (Jessica De Gouw), who are quick to welcome wide-eyed newcomers Pete (Alfred Enoch) and Evie (Eleanor Thompson) to their comfortable suburban street. But the chemistry between Danny and Evie is quick to ignite, and before they know it the quartet are embroiled in a tangle of desire and intrigue.

And with nosy neighbor Alan (played by a decidedly creepy Hugh Dennis) and his ultra-zoom lens looking on, the secret tryst can only stay under the covers for so long, with the relationships of the two couples stress tested to the extreme.

Caroline Hollick, Head of Drama, Channel 4 said: "This series is an addictive, emotional roller-coaster with something to say about modern sexual mores, with an electrifying cast that will set our screens on fire."

Ready to be hooked? Here's how to watch The Couple Next Door from anywhere in the world, with all the information you need to stream right here.

How to watch The Couple Next Door in the UK

Channel 4 is airing The Couple Next Door for three consecutive Monday and Tuesday nights. The premiere goes out at 9 pm UK on Monday, November 27 2023, with episode 2 at 9.15 pm the night after. The final four episodes will air at 9 pm, with the sixth and final episode on Tuesday, December 12.

All six episodes of The Couple Next Door are also available to watch online right now on the Channel 4 streaming service, which is free to watch online and via its app.

If you're trying to access Channel 4 while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Check out the full instructions for doing so further down this page.

How to watch The Couple Next Door in Australia

You can watch The Couple Next Door in Australia on the Binge streaming service with the first episode landing on Friday, December 1 2023. Further episodes will go out one at a time on the subsequent five Fridays.

Foxtel customers have another way to watch, too, via Fox Showcase. Episodes air at 8.30 pm AEDT on Friday evenings.

Can I watch The Couple Next Door in the US?

The Couple Next Door is set to stream on Starz, but not until 2024. The exact release date is yet to be confirmed.

Starz is available as a standalone streaming subscription (starting from $9.99 a month), or can be added as an extra channel on OTT streamers such as Sling TV and Fubo or via Amazon Prime Video.

All six episodes of The Couple Next Door hit the free Channel 4 streaming service in the UK on Monday, November 27. On linear TV, episode 1 goes out on Channel 4 at 9 pm UK / 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT / 8 am AEDT (Tue).

In Australia, episode 1 premieres on Binge on Friday, December 1 and is broadcast on Fox Showcase at 8.30 pm AEDT that day.

No The Couple Next Door release date has been announced in the US at the time of writing.

All you need to know about The Couple Next Door

The Couple Next Door trailer

What is the cast of The Couple Next Door? Eleanor Tomlinson as Evie

Alfred Enoch as Pete

Sam Heughan as Danny

Jessica De Gouw as Becka

Hugh Dennis as Alan

Kate Robbins as Jean

Joel Morris as Gary

Janine Duvitski as Gloria

Is The Couple Next Door based on a book? You'd be forgiven for thinking that The Couple Next Door is adapted from the popular novel of the same name by Shari Lapena from 2016. But it isn't — the TV series and novel have completely different plots. The new Channel 4 and Starz mini-series is actually based on a TV drama from the Netherlands called Nieuwe Buren, which literally translates as 'New Neighbors' but was shown in the UK under the name The Swingers. Nieuwe Buren ran between 2014 and 2019 on Dutch TV, comprising four 10-episode seasons.