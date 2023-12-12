The Couple Next Door ending explained and episode 6 recap

This article contains spoilers for The Couple Next Door episode 6.

Predictably, things only went from bad to worse for most of our characters. Becka finally challenged Danny over his secrets, Evie tried to lure Danny out to join her at a secret location, and the breakdown in his relationship finally caused Pete to snap. At least there's a brighter future on the cards for Jean!

With both our lead couples' relationships at breaking point, the series' final episode at least revealed how that tense flash-forward that opened the show played out. If you need a recap of everything that happened in the series finale, here's how The Couple Next Door episode 6 happened...

Evie's revelation

Evie tells her family Pete's not the father of her new baby. (Image credit: Channel 4)

The episode begins with Danny still trying to get hold of Gary. He then heads into another room and is shocked to find Becka watching Ethan and Olly playing together. Outside, Danny makes his apologies for not telling her about Ethan, but she feels too betrayed to accept it.

Meanwhile, Evie wakes up at her parent's house. Over breakfast, she asks if she can stay at their cottage in the woods; they're pleased about the baby news, but suspect there's trouble between her and Pete.

Gary has also been arrested after the punch-up outside the bank. He's questioned about the robbery and the attack on the convoy from earlier in the season but keeps quiet anyway. The officer interrogating him asks Danny's boss to get hold of him, so he can also be questioned during the inquiry.

Although Danny's two sons proceed to get on really well, the atmosphere at their house stays frosty as she asks why he never told her about Ethan. He admits that he had a fling with Lena (who was a witness in a crime), but the thing she can't understand is why he just abandoned his son entirely.

Elsewhere, Alan calls his wife in to show her he's starting to regain control of his body, and his speech is getting better. He apologizes for what he did and asks if they can "call it quits now"... much to Jean's fury.

Danny has been ignoring calls from work, but he picks up a voicemail from his boss telling him to come to the station ASAP, whilst Evie walks to the cottage with her father, Brian

At the cottage, Brian tells Evie he is thrilled for her and Pete. Evie reveals that the baby is not Pete's, lashes out at Brian for telling her that IVF and contraception were "sinful" routes to pregnancy, and tells him that she loves Danny. He is stunned, but she urges Brian not to tell Pete where she is if he comes looking for her.

Becka demands the truth

Becka demands to know everything that Danny is hiding from here. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Danny makes another attempt to apologize for what he's done to Becka, but she spots him receiving a phone call from Evie. He answers, and she starts shouting that her father has her trapped in the cottage and needs help. She sends over the location; Danny reluctantly decides to go along but asks Becka to come with him and they drive off, with Robbie Spencer's lackey, Kyle, following them.

At this point, Pete wakes up on his sofa and replays the events of the night before in his head (Kyle threatening him, Pete stealing Danny's gun) when he spots the pistol on his table. Jean then walks in on Alan to tell him she is leaving him; spotting the savings account where he'd been hiding money from her was the last straw, so she's taken half the cash, and is planning to set up a new life without him, and calls in some carers to look after him. She also tells him the police will be speaking to him once he's well enough.

We cut back to Becka and Danny on the road. When she presses him about the journey, Danny admits Evie is pregnant with his daughter. She asks him to pull over and gets out to demand the whole truth from him there and then.

Danny admits that they'd used contraception but it broke, and Evie had said she was on the pill at the time. He also tells her about the encounter at the police station. When he tries to blame Evie for being obsessed with him, she says it's his fault for misleading a woman in a bad place.

When he subsequently says he's never been good enough for her, Becka challenges that belief, too, saying he's always been getting in his own way as she's worshipped him from day one. He asks whether there's a road back to their relationship... but it doesn't look like it.

Pete's outburst

Pete holds the neighbors at gunpoint. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Police officers arrive at Danny's house to look for him as Jean heads off in a taxi. She spots Pete leaving the house and calls him over. Jean lets him know that Danny and Becka left in the car not long ago, and hints that she'd spotted what was going on between Danny and Evie and hopes he, and Becka, aren't being "taken for fools". At that comment, he starts reframing their entire friendship before rushing to his car.

Becka and Danny arrive at the cottage. He tells Becka to stay behind and goes to assess the situation. Inside, he finds Evie in the bath, and she invites him to join her. Becka waits for a short time before heading into the cottage, where she asks what's going on. Kyle, their pursuer, also gets out of his car, retrieving a rifle from the boot.

We then jumped over to Pete searching Evie's family home for any sign of her. Brian tells Pete exactly where she's gone. Her father is furious she betrayed Pete and slept with another man and then flaunted that news in his face. Susan (her mother) is confused, but Pete tells her the baby isn't his. When she tries to intercede, Brian stops her, and Pete makes for the cottage.

Whilst Evie gets dressed, Becka and Danny have a quick heart-to-heart chat. He says he's going to be a man and take control of this mess. Evie then enters, and Danny apologizes for leading her on but says things have to stop. Evie, betrayed, can't understand what he's saying to her.

Things only get worse when Pete bursts in, pistol pointed at Danny. He says that Danny stole Evie from him, and asks Danny to come up with a good enough reason to stop Pete from killing him. Elsewhere, Susan tells Brian that he has to go and help their daughter.

The Couple Next Door ending explained: what happened to Evie?

Evie and Pete finally have it out. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Danny and Becka try and fail to talk Pete down; he lays out his feelings, saying that Danny saw him as "easy prey" and always planned to steal Evie from him. Danny tries to explain that he only wants to be with Becka, but that's not good enough.

The group is stunned by the sound of a gunshot. Kyle was outside with his rifle trained on the cottage, but Brian killed him before he could fire. Danny takes advantage of the situation inside the cottage and tries to grab the gun.

The two men wrestle, and Evie starts to run away in confusion. Pete throws Danny off and pursues her; Becka checks Danny is okay, and then the pair chase after him to try and stop him.

Eventually, Evie stops running, and the others catch up to Pete as he stands before his ex-partner. Pete begs Evie not to leave him and says he'll never love anyone else like he loved her. Danny tries to approach, but Pete shoots him in the leg.

Evie approaches Pete, and he finally lowers the gun. With tears in his eyes, he asks if she still loves him. She says no, and another gunshot is heard. Evie had slipped the pistol from him and shot him in the stomach. As he begins to bleed out on the ground, Evie cradles him, in tears over what's just happened.

The series ends with Evie seeing what's happened to her neighbors as police arrive on the scene. Pete is being carted off in an ambulance, appearing to have survived his wound. Danny is also being attended by paramedics, whilst Becka is speaking to the police. She also spies her father being taken away in handcuffs.

Evie and Danny exchange a final glance, and she offers him a small smile before she's bundled into a police car.

The Couple Next Door is available to stream on the Channel 4 website and on Starz in the US. For more shows to enjoy