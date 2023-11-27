The Couple Next Door cast: Who's who in the tense thriller

The Couple Next Door is a dark psychological drama about chasing your desires.

Set in England, The Couple Next Door revolves around Evie and Pete, a young couple who make the move into an upscale, suburban neighborhood. There, the pair quickly build a bond with their new neighbors, Danny and Becka.

Following a tragedy, the two couples develop a swift, strong bond. On one fateful evening, the tension between them fizzes over, tangling them together and forever changing their lives.

Below, you can find out a little bit more information about The Couple Next Door cast, including who they play, and where else you might have seen them.

Meet The Couple Next Door cast

Sam Heughan as PC Danny Whitwell

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Sam Heughan stars as Danny Whitwell, a motorcycle-loving traffic officer who appears to lead a charmed life with his wife and son. Under the surface, he is wracked with self-doubt; he's scared about losing his partner, whom he adores, and is harboring some big secrets about his financial situation and his past.

Where else have you seen Sam Heughan? Heughan is best known for playing Jamie Fraser in Outlander, but he's also starred in Love Again, Suspect, SAS: Red Notice, Bloodshot, and Doctors.

Eleanor Tomlinson as Evie Greenwood

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Eleanor Tomlinson plays Evie Greenwood, a primary school teacher who has led a somewhat sheltered life. She grew up in an evangelical household and used university as an escape from her life in the Yorkshire Dales. There, she fell for Pete, her first (and only) boyfriend, and the pair have been together for 17 years.

Where else have you seen Eleanor Tomlinson? She's probably best known for starring opposite Adrian Turner in Poldark, but Tomlinson has also appeared in The Outlaws, A Small Light, The War of the Worlds, Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, Intergalactic, and The Nevers.

Alfred Enoch as Pete Thomas

(Image credit: Channel 4 )

Alfred Enoch plays Pete Thomas, a journalist, and Evie's partner. He works for a failing local newspaper in Leeds where he's trying to land a career-defining story. He also views himself as more "worldly" as Evie, but when her more adventurous side comes to the fore, he doesn't cope all too well.

Where else have you seen Alfred Enoch? Harry Potter fans might recognize Enoch as Hogwarts student, Dean Thomas, but Enoch has also featured in Foundation, The Critic, This is Christmas, How to Get Away with Murder, Trust Me, and Broadchurch.

Jessica De Gouw as Becka Whitwell

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Jessica De Gouw plays Becka Whitwell. She's a fitness instructor with an impressive online following and is married to Danny. The pair have a ten-year-old son together, and she's doing her best to embrace suburban life. However, she isn't wholly satisfied with their situation; although she and Danny have a non-monogamous marriage, she longs for more freedom and excitement.

Where else have you seen Jessica De Gouw? De Gouw has appeared in Dracula, Arrow, Underground, Vienna Blood, Operation Buffalo, Pennyworth, The Secrets She Keeps, The Portable Door, and C*A*U*G*H*T, among others.

Hugh Dennis as Alan Richardson

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Comedian Hugh Dennis plays Alan Richardson, a bookkeeper and nosey neighbor who lives in the neighborhood. He spends his days upstairs in his house, away from his partner, where he watches the neighborhood through his telescope and indulges his obsession with Becka. According to his character bio, Alan's obsession will soon take a darker turn.

Where else have you seen Hugh Dennis? Dennis is probably best known either for being one of the many hilarious stars to appear on Mock the Week or for his roles in Not Going Out, Outnumbered, or Fleabag. He's also appeared in No Time to Die, Murder, They Hope, Housebound, McDonald & Dodds, and Ballot Monkeys.

Kate Robbins as Jean Richardson

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Kate Robbins plays Jean, Alan Richardson's wife. Due to her mobility issues, she has had to move downstairs. She has been asking Alan to have a stairlift installed so that she can get back to life with her husband.... unbeknownst that he's developed an obsession with their much younger neighbor.

Where else have you seen Kate Robbins? Robbins has also appeared in Unforgotten, Silent Witness, The Walk-In, After Life, Mandy, EastEnders, Casualty, and Midsomer Murders, among others.

Who else stars in The Couple Next Door cast?

In addition to the above stars, The Couple Next Door cast also includes:

Joel Morris as PC Gary Hudson

Ioanna Kimbook as Sophie Foxton

Deirdre Mullins as Lena

Janine Duvitski as Gloria

Katie Clarkson-Hill as Rachel

Anastasia Hille as Susan

Andrew Woodall as Brian

Mark Frost as Robbie Spencer

The Couple Next Door starts airing Monday, November 27, at 9 pm on Channel 4. All six episodes are available to stream on the Channel 4 website and is available to stream on Starz and in the US.